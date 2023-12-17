Sun. Dec 17th, 2023

    Dar Al-Fatwa mourns the Emir of Kuwait: The Lebanese have lost a devoted friend with his passing

    NNA – Lebanon#39;s Dar El-Fatwanbsp;mourned today the passing of the Emir of the sisterly State of Kuwait, His Highness Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, considering his death a hugenbsp;loss for the Arab and Islamic nation as he was a man of wisdom and annbsp;advocate of Arab unity.

    Mufti of the Lebanese Republic, Sheikh Abdul Latif Derian, said: ldquo;With great sadness and sorrow, we received the news of the passing of the Emir of the State of Kuwait, Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah…The Lebanese have lost a devoted friend of Lebanon and its people, and we pray to God to bless his successor for the good of Kuwait, the Arabs, and the Muslims, so that he cannbsp;continue the path of goodness, peace, giving, openness, and tolerance for which the Emir, government, and people of Kuwait werenbsp;known.rdquo;

    Mufti Derian exprsssed his deepest condolences to hisnbsp;Highness the Emir Sheikh Meshaal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, the ruling family, the government and the Kuwaiti people following the very sad news of the Emir#39;s passing, asking the Lord Almighty to rest his soul in peace.

