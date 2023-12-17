Bruins-Isles takeaways: What we learned from Boston’s ‘biggest win of the year’

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Boston Bruins center Morgan Geekie (39) and New York Islanders center Casey Cizikas (53) compete for possession of the puck after a faceoff during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Elmont, New York, on Friday, December 15, 2023. (AP Photo/Peter K. Afriyie) AP

A shorthanded Boston Bruins group nearly ran out of UBS Arena on Friday night. But they turned a potential blowout into a gutsy performance against the New York Islanders.

Jim Montgomery’s team faced three separate deficits, including a 2-0 deficit after Alex Romanov and Simon Holmstrom scored 12 minutes apart during the fourth intermission. Before that, the Bruins went nearly 10 minutes between shots on goal late in the first quarter.

Already shorthanded without their top-line center in Pavel Zacha and the most complete blue liner in Charlie McAvoy, the Bruins could have given up in the first half of their back-to-back series. Instead, they dug deeper and demonstrated resilience.

The Bruins leaned on Linus Ullmark to make multiple 10-bucket saves, and his steal of Holmstrom served as their stop of the night. They then got a spark from their power play, with Morgan Geekie scoring his second goal in as many games and David Pastrnak and James van Riemsdyk each getting the equalizers.

The power play trend continued into the third. The Isles took a two-goal lead behind a wrist shot from Bo Horvat in the bumper position and Brock Nelson scoring a score in front of the net on a friendly rebound off the boards.

Even a replay call that erased a potential Brad Marchand tally didn’t shake the Bruins. Neither did Nelson’s score that gave the Isles a 4-3 lead. In fact, Pastrnak also didn’t get a trip call at the end of regulation.

“This is one of those games where you know the result is going to come when you stick with it, and that’s what we did,” Ullmark told reporters. “I’m very proud of the guys who did that and didn’t do stupid things and try to do too much. They put pucks on the net, they put bodies in front of it. We had a few goals thrown out, but still, that can get you down when you’re so close and you don’t get it, and we stuck with it.”

The Bruins got their rebounds over the final 20, with rookie defenseman Mason Lohrei scoring the final tying score with a shot from a bad angle. They followed up with a timely kill in overtime, then secured the wild 5-4 victory behind a pair of standout moments from Charlie Coyle and Pastrnak in the shootout.

“To me, that’s the biggest win of the year just because of the energy on the bench,” Montgomery told the media. “That was the first time I felt there was energy, excitement… everyone believed.”

Here’s what we learned from Boston’s 18th win of the season.

Boston’s power play found rhythm after huge saves from Ullmark

In the midst of a centennial transitional campaign, the Bruins found a revolving door within their top six and two power play units. Despite the expected offensive decline, the dynamic goaltending tandem of Ullmark and Jeremy Swayman picked up where they left off last season.

The trend continued on Friday: Ullmark faced 17 high-danger shots. He stopped 15 of those attempts, including a momentum-changing foot save on Holmstrom during the Isles’ second-period shorthanded game.

Without save of the year candidate Ullmark, the Bruins would have faced a 3-0 hole. Instead, they used the remaining seconds of their first chance with the man advantage to cut New York’s lead to 2-1 after Marchand used his half-wall skill to connect with Geekie on the bumper.

“Linus kept us there when we were 2-0,” Pastrnak told NESN’s Adam Pellerin. “He made an incredible (save) when they were shorthanded, and we went the other way and scored to get back in the game. It was obviously a great game from him and overall a crazy game that had power play goals both ways.”

Between Geekie’s excellent tally, Pastrnak’s goal and van Riemsdyk’s tip, the Bruins’ power play used multiple avenues for its first three-goal outing this season. Kevin Shattenkirk, who succumbed to a bad rebound that led directly to New York’s second score, recovered from his earlier mistake to deliver a nifty no-look pass to Pastrnak and a quick pass to van Riemsdyk for Boston’s first two ties.

In the midst of a chaotic night, the Bruins’ normally reliable penalty kill allowed two goals nearly seven minutes apart. But they rallied to end the first 17 seconds of Pastrnak’s call at the end of regulation and the next 1:43 of New York’s 4-on-3 chance at the start of overtime.

“In the end I hated that call. I barely touched him,” Pastrnak told NESN of the sequence involving Kyle Palmieri at the end of regulation. “But the guys did a great job taking that penalty in overtime. “That was huge.”

The Bruins “returned to competing.”

At times during his 14-year career, Marchand referred to hockey as a “game of mistakes.” The sentiment is valid at any level of play, which is why many teams at the highest level of hockey preach a second effort every time things go wrong.

In the last two games, the Bruins encountered their share of mistakes without Zacha and McAvoy. But compared to Friday’s back-and-forth game, the Montgomery club established better habits against a skilled Devils group, holding a 1-0 lead after 40 minutes. New Jersey talent finally took control on the road to a 2-1 victory in extra time.

No matter the situation, Montgomery’s group did not deviate from their identity. And as Friday’s tilt progressed, a determined Bruins group took two points despite failing to hold a lead through 65 minutes of play.

“There were more of us who came back to compete,” Montgomery told NESN’s Adam Brickley. “We’ve had a couple of games where there were a couple of missteps and we didn’t like the competition we had. I loved the way we competed in New Jersey and tonight I didn’t think we valued the puck enough. But in the third period, the energy, the excitement and the resilience to keep coming back and never say die, you could feel on the bench that we were going to keep pushing.”