French Foreign Minister’s trip to Lebanon cancelled due to a technical failure

NNA – The French Embassy in Lebanon announced the postponement of French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna#39;s trip which wasnbsp;scheduled for today to Lebanon and the region, due to a technical malfunction innbsp;her plane, according to quot;Russia Today.quot;

On the other hand, the office of Lebanesenbsp;Prime Minister Najib Mikati announced the cancellation of his scheduled appointment this afternoon with Colonna, due to the postponement of her scheduled visit to Beirut, without setting a new date for the meeting.

According to a statement issued by Colonna#39;s office, it was decided to cancel her scheduled visit to Lebanon and the region as a result of a technical malfunction that occurred on her plane at Paris airport in the last moments.

Relevant information suggested that French President Emmanuel Macron would visit Lebanon on the 21st of this month for two days, after postponing his visit last year.

