NNA – The ldquo;Islamic Resistancerdquo; issued the following communique this afternoon:nbsp;ldquo;In support of our steadfast Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and theirnbsp;honorable resistance, the Islamic Resistance Mujahideen targeted with appropriate weapons at 2:00 pm on Saturday,nbsp;12-16-2023, anbsp;group of enemy soldiers as they were spotted entering into two houses innbsp;Al-Manara settlement, causing confirmed casualties.quot;

