TOWIE’s Amber Turner sets temperatures soaring as she poses in lingerie while promoting her new collection.

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Amber Turner sent temperatures soaring once again as she posed for a sizzling lingerie photoshoot that she shared on Thursday.

The TOWIE star, 30, looked incredible as she showed off her new collaboration with underwear brand Nikki Intimates.

The bombshell showed off her jaw-dropping figure as she donned a red two-piece with matching sheer stockings.

The piece showed off Amber’s toned stomach while the top styled her blonde locks in loose waves.

In another stunning look, she donned a black lace two-piece suit with lace detail and floral print.

Amber Turner sent temperatures soaring once again as she posed for a sizzling lingerie photoshoot that she shared on Thursday.

In another stunning look, she donned a black lace two-piece suit with lace detail and floral print.

Alongside the post, Amber wrote: “Wrap yourself in luxury with my @nikkiintimates lingerie collection .”

It comes after Amber admitted she was ‘torn’ to rekindle her romance with ex Dan Edgar in The Only Way Is Essex series finale.

The couple was one of the strongest on the reality show, but they separated amid rumors that Amber was unfaithful a few months ago.

Amber previously confessed that she wishes she could go back in time and even told Dan’s mother that she would “marry him tomorrow.”

Amber admitted: “I feel really torn about what to do.” It’s like he’s protecting me because I don’t want to let him completely hurt me and I think I want to get back with him if he basically tells me to do it. Make one and it’ll be me heartbroken again.

‘I don’t know where Dan’s head is. Honestly, I feel very confused.’

When Chloe Meadows asked her if she regrets breaking up with Dan, Amber responded: “I don’t know’, admitting’It scares me to think about it right now.’

It’s been a rollercoaster for the couple who appeared to be settling down after they moved in together and bought their dog Oliver.

The TOWIE star looked incredible as she showed off her new collaboration with underwear brand Nikki Intimates.

Amber also wore a pale pink two-piece suit with a black floral print.

Both Amber and Dan have faced the brun.Although there aren’t many cheating rumors, Amber herself has never admitted to any wrongdoing.

myElsewhere in the episode, Dan opened up about his unbreakable bond with Amber in a candid conversation with his ex-girlfriend.

He said: ‘We’ve been in situations between us that don’t help either of us. We have links that we cannot ignore, things that keep us in touch there.

“We obviously care about each other, but a lot has happened and we have to remember why we broke up.

It comes after Amber admitted she was ‘torn’ to rekindle her romance with ex Dan Edgar in the series finale of TOWIE (Amber pictured with Dan in November 2022).

He continued: ‘I’ve been more open with you than anyone in my life. We are naturally drawn to each other because there is so much love there, but we can’t get caught up in how fun it can be.

‘I care when you’re angry, but I can’t ignore everything that happened. I really didn’t want it to be like this. I just want us to be fine.’

Then he confessed: ‘I wish you felt like this four months ago’

“There’s still a lot of love there. There are things I don’t show people but the relationship is made.

‘We are both to blame at different points. We go our separate ways.’