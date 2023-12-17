Six-figure eco king who is in the EIGHTH GRADE: 13-year-old earns $240,000 a year from sustainability company

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Kaeden Patel is like any teenager: she loves video games, sports, and eating too many sweets.

But unlike most kids his age, the 13-year-old earns a six-figure salary after starting his own company.

The entrepreneur, and his business partner of 11 years, launched an eco-education company that teaches children how they can help save the planet.

Kaeden now has to be home-schooled because she splits her time between Canada, London and New York, attending conferences and meeting with clients.

But he still makes time to meet daily with his business partner Vasco Connor, 11, who is from Singapore.

The two have never actually met and instead conduct their business meetings through avatars wearing virtual reality headsets.

His company, Sustainable Squad, aims to promote sustainability education among children, with 12 cartoon characters that aim to educate children about ecological topics, offering them virtual reality lessons on sustainability. They also make money by selling branded products.

“Earning that much money is incredible at my age; it just drives me to want more,” Patel told DailyMail.com.

“I love sweets, but I don’t think I’d spend all my money on them.”

“Vasco and I met in a social space in virtual reality,” Patel said. ‘We play some games and there are some educational things, like quizzes. We meet in a private space to discuss our business.

Flanked by his proud father, Nimesh Patel, Patel said: “I’ve always been pretty confident.”

‘I’m not a very shy person. And just, I had experience, I thought I’d give it a try. I have time. What can go wrong?

Patel is also a passionate cricketer and hopes to turn professional (Kabuni).

He himself designed the website and the characters (Kabuni).

Patel previously did a project where she raised funds for hungry children in Africa, fundraising with her three sisters.

“My sisters and I rotated roles every year,” he said, “I think I was about five.” I became CEO once and I loved it, so I thought I wanted more of this, so we decided to launch the Sustainability Squad.’

Patel extends his life in Canada, London and New York, taking his favorite cricket bat with him.

Kabuni is a web3 educational platform that aims to teach children the technological skills necessary for the business world of the future (Kabuni)

She met Vasco through the homeschooling platform Kabuni and quickly realized she needed help building her little empire.

He said: ‘I realized Vasco was an incredible writer so I thought, “I need him in this,” so I asked him and he said yes.

Patel used Midjourney to help design the characters for Sustainability Squad (Kabuni)

“We’ve done pretty much everything together: we’ve launched our own YouTube channel and created a website.”

Patel said he works with an iPad, a virtual reality headset and a laptop, and his father Nimesh helped him create a store using Shopify, and he and Vasco designed and launched the website together.

“We have our first t-shirts for sale,” he said, “we have our first sale and we will hand deliver them to the first person.”

The company features AI-generated characters to help teach other children about being sustainable, which the company sells in products.

Patel said he came up with the concept of the 11 characters because he loves cricket, so he thought, “Why not cricket-playing animals?”

“We found a sustainable place to produce the merchandise and hopefully we will publish a book soon.”

Patel’s earnings come from cryptocurrencies he earned through the Kabuni educational platform, founded by his father, which allows children to earn Kabuni cryptocurrencies for learning (Patel’s business counts as “learning”), and the value has been shot in recent months.

Kabuni is a web3 educational platform that aims to teach children the technological skills necessary for the business world of the future, focusing on home education and virtual reality.

There are a dozen kids around the world with six-figure sums in USDT (the Tether cryptocurrency, which is pegged to the value of the dollar) who have earned them through Kabuni.

Patel said the homeschooling approach has made him “try harder academically.”

“It’s a lot better than school because I can play cricket three times a week during school hours and I’m way ahead of my age in maths and stuff.”

‘At school, you wouldn’t be allowed to just sit down and create your own business during math, would you?’ Homeschooling gave me the time and support to create it and gave me the platform to do it.’

He said he hopes to start more businesses and attend university, but said: “Hopefully, before that I will be a professional cricketer.”

He said his advice to other young people thinking about starting a business is simply: “Don’t be afraid to fail – you have time.”