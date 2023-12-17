Berri expresses condolences to Kuwaiti Crown Prince, his Kuwaiti counterpart on passing of State Emir: We will miss a figure who worked for the nation’s resilience, unifying its word towards progress stability

NNA – House Speaker Nabih Berri cabled today the Crown Prince of the State of Kuwait, Sheikh Meshaal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, expressing his deepest condolences on the passing of the Emir of the State of Kuwait, Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

Berri expressed the great loss that the Lebanese are feelingnbsp;on this sad day,nbsp;considering that quot;with thenbsp;Emir#39;s passing,nbsp;Lebanonnbsp;as well as Kuwait and the Arab and Islamic worlds, have lost a figure who worked for the sake of thenbsp;homeland, thenbsp;nationrsquo;s resilience and the unification of its word towards achievingnbsp;progress and stability.quot;

quot;In the name of the Parliament, and in the name of the Lebanese people, I extend to your Highness, to the Al-Sabah family, and to the brotherly Kuwaiti people, my deepest condolences, asking the Lord Almighty to grant usnbsp;patience and solace, to rest his soul in peace,nbsp;and to protect you and Kuwait with His heavenly care.quot;

The House Speaker also sent a cable of condolences to his counterpart, Speaker of the Kuwaiti National Assembly, Ahmed Al-Aziz Al-Saadoun.

On a differentnbsp;level, Berri received today at Ain El-Tineh Palace the Acting Central Bank Governor, Wassim Mansouri, followed by the Jaafari Mufti Sheikh Ahmed Qabalan. with whom he discussed thenbsp;general situation and political and field developments in light of the escalation of the Israeli aggression against the Gaza Strip and the villages and towns of Lebanon#39;snbsp;southernnbsp;border with occupied Palestine.

========R.Sh.