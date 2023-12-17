Noel Fielding shows off his eccentric beach style while taking a boat trip with his swimsuit-clad partner Lliana Bird in Barbados.

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Noel Fielding showed off his unique sense of style as he hit the beach with his partner Lliana Bird and daughter Dalí in Barbados on Friday.

The Great British Bake Off presenter, 50, jetted off for a sunny pre-Christmas holiday with his family.

And while Noel’s partner showed off her figure in a lilac puffin-print swimsuit, Noel made the ultimate fashion statement with her eccentric take on the beach outfit.

Dressed in a tan cowboy hat, partially unbuttoned bunny shirt and choker, Noel certainly caught viewers’ attention as he headed out to spend the day on a yacht.

Despite the balmy 28C temperatures, the Mighty Boosh star ditched flip-flops or sandals in favor of cowboy leather boots which he carried on his arm as he walked barefoot across the sand.

Noel Fielding showed off his unique sense of style as he hit the beach with his partner Lliana Bird and daughter Dalí in Barbados on Friday.

And while Noel’s partner showed off her figure in a lilac puffin-print swimsuit, Noel made the ultimate fashion statement with her eccentric take on beach attire.

Noel appeared to be having fun as the family went out to spend the day with Lliana and her five-year-old daughter Dali snorkelling.

The couple are also proud parents to their daughter Iggy, who was born in 2020.

During the boat trip, Noel was seen enjoying a drink and laughing as he watched Lliana and Dalí head out to sea.

Noel has always been known for his eccentric sense of style. He previously said: “I’ve always dressed like a weirdo.” I have always been obsessed with clothes. My mother always liked my clothes too.

The couple has been dating since 2010, shortly after he first found fame with The Mighty Boosh.

The couple decided to name their baby after surrealist artist Salvador Dali, a source previously said. Sun: ‘Noel thought the name fit perfectly.

‘Salvador has played an important role in her life, so it comes as no surprise to her friends that they named a baby after him. It’s a cute name and it really suits the boy.

Noel previously told Jonathan Ross that he couldn’t believe how beautiful his little girl is.

He said: “I don’t know how that happened, look at my pointy face.” She is very beautiful and leaves me speechless about a hundred times a day.

Dressed in a tan cowboy hat, partially unbuttoned bunny shirt, and choker, Noel certainly caught viewers’ attention as he stepped out for the day on a yacht.

The Great British Bake Off presenter, 50, jetted off for a sunny pre-Christmas holiday with his family.

Noel appeared to be having fun as the family went out to spend the day with Lliana and her five-year-old daughter Dalí snorkelling.

Lliana got into the water to take a refreshing swim after recovering her tan.

Noel has always been known for his eccentric sense of style. He previously said: “I’ve always dressed like a weirdo.” I have always been obsessed with clothes.

‘It’s a new level of tiredness that I’ve never experienced. I have spent many sleepless nights in my life. In a way, I’ve been training for this moment my whole life.”

Radio presenter Lliana confirmed her pregnancy just a month before giving birth in 2018.

Although the couple prefers to hide the identity of their children from the public, Lliana enjoys sporadically uploading artistic expressions created by the eldest Dalí.

The mother proudly displays her eldest son’s work from time to time: from colorful drawings of the England women’s soccer team to adorable family portraits and a “self-portrait” setup of an outfit carefully selected by Dali herself.

She is an author, activist and Radio X presenter and she and Noel live together in north London.

They welcomed their second daughter, Iggy, in August 2020.

The couple appeared to be having fun while soaking up the sun.

Lliana appeared very animated while walking on the beach in her bird-print swimsuit.

The couple are also proud parents to their daughter Iggy, who was born in 2020.

Despite the balmy 28C temperatures, the Mighty Boosh star ditched flip-flops or sandals in favor of cowboy leather boots which he carried on his arm as he walked barefoot.

Noel relaxed in the sun as he sat on the boat and took in the stunning views.

During the boat trip, Noel was seen enjoying a drink and laughing as he watched Lliana and Dalí head out to sea.

Noel relaxed in style as the family headed out for a day in the sun.