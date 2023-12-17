Sun. Dec 17th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Euro-Mediterranean Observatory calls for opening an international investigation into Israeli army’s burial of wounded, healthy people alive in Gaza

    By

    Dec 16, 2023 , , , , , , , , , , , ,

    NNA – The Euro-Mediterranean Human Rights Monitor called for the opening of an independent international investigation into information about the Israeli enemy army burying wounded and uninjured Palestinians alive in the yard of Kamal Adwan Hospital in the Gaza Strip, according to quot;Russia Todayquot;.

    The Observatory said in a statement, ldquo;Kamal Adwan Hospital witnessed terrible violations targeting patients, displaced people, and medical staff during 9 days of its siege by the occupation forces.rdquo;

    The Euro-Mediterranean Human Rights Monitor has called more than once to open an urgent international investigation into what it described as quot;horrific crimes committed by the enemy army in the Gaza Strip, including field executions and torture.quot;
