Palestinian Ministry of Information: To provide protection for journalists

NNA – The Ministry of Information in Palestine renewed its call on relevant international bodies and institutions to assume their responsibilities towards Palestinian journalists who perform their professional duty guaranteed by UN laws and regulations, and to provide them with protection, facilitate their tasks, and ensure that they are not harmed during their work, according to the Palestinian News Agency ldquo;WAFAquot;.

The Ministry confirmed in a statement today, Saturday, that quot;the Israeli occupation army deliberately targets media professionals, and considers them part of the targets of its aggression, which is supported by international reports, which describe what is happening to journalists in the southern governorates as horrific and shocking.quot;

The statement considered the martyrdom of 86 journalists within 70 days an aggression that requires urgent international action to stop the largest killing of the guardians of truth in contemporary history.

