Putin condoles the Crown Prince of Kuwait on the passing of his brother

NNA – Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed his condolences to the Crown Prince of Kuwait, Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad, on the deathnbsp;of his brother, the Emir of the country, Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, who passed away today, Saturday, according to quot;Russia Todayquot;.

Putin wrote in a cablenbsp;sent to the Crown Prince, the text of which was published on the Kremlinrsquo;s website: ldquo;Your Highness, please accept my sincere condolences on the death of your brother, Prince Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah…Prince Nawaf Al-Ahmad had a great position in the Middle East… He did a lot for the social and economic development of Kuwait and the strengthening of its position on the international arena. We appreciate his personal contribution to strengthening Russian-Kuwaiti friendly relations.quot;

Putin expressed his quot;sympathy and condolences to all members of the Al-Sabah family and the friendly people of Kuwait.quot;

