Sun. Dec 17th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Putin condoles the Crown Prince of Kuwait on the passing of his brother

    By

    Dec 16, 2023 , , , , , ,

    NNA – Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed his condolences to the Crown Prince of Kuwait, Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad, on the deathnbsp;of his brother, the Emir of the country, Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, who passed away today, Saturday, according to quot;Russia Todayquot;.

    Putin wrote in a cablenbsp;sent to the Crown Prince, the text of which was published on the Kremlinrsquo;s website: ldquo;Your Highness, please accept my sincere condolences on the death of your brother, Prince Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah…Prince Nawaf Al-Ahmad had a great position in the Middle East… He did a lot for the social and economic development of Kuwait and the strengthening of its position on the international arena. We appreciate his personal contribution to strengthening Russian-Kuwaiti friendly relations.quot;

    Putin expressed his quot;sympathy and condolences to all members of the Al-Sabah family and the friendly people of Kuwait.quot;

    nbsp;

    ==========

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Anthony Albanese is abandoned by the only group of voters he thought he could count on, as the cost of living crisis takes them in a surprising direction.

    Dec 17, 2023
    News

    Exeter No 8 GREG FISILAU grew up with the Vunipola brothers and has enjoyed a good start to his Premiership career… now he wants Billy’s England shirt!

    Dec 17, 2023
    News

    Applesauce pouches that gave children lead poisoning may have been contaminated on purpose, FDA says

    Dec 17, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Anthony Albanese is abandoned by the only group of voters he thought he could count on, as the cost of living crisis takes them in a surprising direction.

    Dec 17, 2023
    News

    Exeter No 8 GREG FISILAU grew up with the Vunipola brothers and has enjoyed a good start to his Premiership career… now he wants Billy’s England shirt!

    Dec 17, 2023
    News

    Applesauce pouches that gave children lead poisoning may have been contaminated on purpose, FDA says

    Dec 17, 2023
    News

    Momfluencer to Plead Guilty in Child Abuse Case, Blames Partner for ‘Distorted Sense of Morality’

    Dec 17, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy