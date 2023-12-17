Mikati issues a memorandum declaring official mourning over the passing of the Emir of Kuwait

NNA – Prime Minister Najib Mikati issued todaynbsp;a memorandum declaring official mourning over the passingnbsp;of the Emir of the State of Kuwait, Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

The memorandum stated that quot;official mourning is announced over the death of His Highness the Emir of the sisterly State of Kuwait, the late Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, who passed to the mercy of God Almighty on Saturday, 12/16/2023…Flags will be at half-mastnbsp;innbsp;all public departments, official institutions and municipalitiesnbsp;in mourning for a period of three days from this date until Monday 12/18/2023 inclusive, and regular programs on radio and television stations will be modified in accordance with the painful occasion…May God have mercy on the late Emir and rest his soul in peace in His vast Heaven.quot;

