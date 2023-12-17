Sun. Dec 17th, 2023

    The '90s teen heartthrob looks unrecognizable as a bearded criminal in a new crime drama, but can you guess who he is?

    The ’90s teen heartthrob looks unrecognizable as a bearded criminal in a new crime drama, but can you guess who he is?

    By Sean O'grady for Mailonline

    Published: 10:57 EST, December 16, 2023 | Updated: 11:00 EST, December 16, 2023

    He plays a cunning criminal with a penchant for manipulation in the gritty procedural show Found.

    But this bearded actor was once a fresh-faced teen heartthrob in the early ’90s, when he first found fame on the small screen.

    He started out as a child actor and has been working steadily ever since, appearing on shows like The Twilight Zone, CSI: Crime Scene Investigation, and NYPD Blue.

    But it was his role in the popular 1989 comedy Saved By The Bell that first catapulted him to stardom.

    As he returns to screens with his latest role, can you guess who this actor is?

    He plays a cunning criminal with a penchant for manipulation in a gritty procedural show Found

    But this bearded actor was a young heartthrob in the early ’90s, when he found fame on the small screen.

    That’s right, it’s Mark-Paul Gosselaar.

    The actor looks unrecognizable these days from his role as Zack Morris in Saved By The Bell.

    The show ran for four seasons and also starred Tiffani Amber Thiessen, Elizabeth Berkeley, Mario Lopez and the late Dustin Diamond.

    It also spawned two spin-off shows Saved By The Bell: The College Years and Saved By The Bell: The New Class.

    The series was later revived in 2020 as a single-camera series with Mark-Paul returning as Zack, where he is now the governor of California.

    Mark-Paul previously opened up about why he doesn’t want his children to follow in his showbiz footsteps in a clip from the Kid 90 documentary.

    The actor was just 15 years old when Saved by the Bell debuted in 1989, and he revealed that he learned early on that he wasn’t in a kid’s business.

    “I remember walking on the set of Saved by the Bell and the director saying, ‘The moment you walk through these double doors that lead to the stage, you’re no longer a child, you’re an adult.’ You have to act like an adult.” ‘ said the actor.

    That’s right, it’s Mark-Paul Gosselaar who made his name as Zack Morris in Saved By The Bell.

    The show ran for four seasons and also starred Tiffani Amber Thiessen, Elizabeth Berkeley, Mario Lopez (right) and the late Dustin Diamond (center).

    The actor was just 15 when Saved By the Bell debuted in 1989, and he revealed that he learned early on that he wasn’t in a kid’s business (pictured with Dustin Diamond).

    He added that, at the time, he “didn’t think much about it,” but realized that “we all know what that meant, it’s like this is an adult thing.”

    “That’s one of the reasons I don’t want my kids to be there because I don’t feel like it’s a place for kids,” the actor said.

    Mark-Paul is the father of four children, Michael, 19, and Ava, 17, with his first wife Lisa Ann Russell and Dexter, 9, and Lachlyn, 8, with Catriona McGinn, to whom he has been married since 2012.

    The ’90s teen heartthrob looks unrecognizable as a bearded criminal in a new crime drama, but can you guess who he is?

    By

