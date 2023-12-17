AC/DC’s drummer Colin Burgess dies aged 77 as the band pay tribute to the ‘very respected musician’

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

AC/DC’s original drummer Colin Burgess has died.

The band announced Saturday that the musician had passed away and paid tribute to the “highly respected” musician. He was 77 years old.

The cause of his death is unknown.

The band’s heartfelt statement read: “It is very sad to hear of the passing of Colin Burgess. He was our first drummer and a highly respected musician. Happy memories, rock in peace, Colin.

Original AC/DC drummer Colin Burgess has died. The band announced Saturday that the musician had passed away and paid tribute to the “highly respected” musician. He was 77 years old

The band’s heartfelt statement read: “It is very sad to hear of the passing of Colin Burgess. He was our first drummer and a highly respected musician. Happy memories, rock in peace, Colin.

Fans shared their condolences in the comments of the band’s post.

One wrote: “Very sad news as I love rock music especially from Australia and he was part of a generation of great musicians who started the music industry in Australia, my deepest condolences to his family and friends.”

Others said: ‘So sad to hear of Colin’s passing, may he rest in peace!’ and “Rest in peace Colin, you did a lot for young bands.”

The original members of the band were vocalist Dave Evans, bassist Larry Van Kriedt, drummer Colin, lead guitarist Angus Young and rhythm guitarist Malcolm Young.

Their biggest song worldwide was Highway to Hell, which peaked at number 17 in the United States and number eight in the United Kingdom.

Other successful albums included Back in Black and For Those about to rock, we salute you.

Colin joined the band in 1973 but was fired a year later for being drunk on stage. He later claimed that someone had spiked his drink.

The drummer was replaced by a succession of drummers before Phil Rudd joined in 1975.

Colin temporarily filled in when Phil was injured writing that year for a few weeks.

In a twist of fate, Colin was at The Music Factory in London on the night Bon Scott died in February 1980, and was one of the last people to speak to him before he left the club.

AC/DC sold more than 200 million records worldwide and has earned a reputation as one of the most influential rock bands of all time.

The band’s original members were vocalist Dave Evans, bassist Larry Van Kriedt, drummer Colin, lead guitarist Angus Young and rhythm guitarist Malcolm Young (pictured in 2002).