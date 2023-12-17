Ambassador Karam says supreme national interest was behind extending Army Chief’s mandate

NNA – President of the Maronite League, Ambassador Khalil Karam, expressednbsp;in a statement from Paris,nbsp;his satisfaction with the outcome of the Council of Ministers session on Friday to extend the servicenbsp;mandate ofnbsp;Army Commander,nbsp;General Joseph Aoun,nbsp;for a year.

Karam considerednbsp;that in addition to the qualifications that characterize General Aoun, and the vacuum that would resultnbsp;in the army leadership in the absence of an army commander,nbsp;thisnbsp;extension step taken bynbsp;Parliament was more than necessary innbsp;these critical and seriousnbsp;conditions that Lebanon is going through.

quot;It is the supreme national interest that was behind the extension, asnbsp;this issue cannot be plunged intonbsp;narrow political disputes, because the victor of this step is the unity of the institutions, foremost of which is the army institution, starting with its leadership, because it is the place of trust of all the Lebanese, regardless of their affiliations, sects, and confessions,quot; Karam asserted.

He added:nbsp;ldquo;As I congratulate General Joseph Aoun on the extension, wishing the Lebanese Army success in performing its national, military and security missions, I hope that the completion of this entitlement will be a starting point for other achievements that are of nonbsp;less importance, and that all other vacant positions will be filled soon, starting with the Presidency of the Republic, because it is the foundation innbsp;the process of regulatingnbsp;the work of the state and its institutions.rdquo;

