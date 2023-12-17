Mötley Crüe Star Tommy Lee Accused of Sexually Assaulting Woman in Helicopter

Emma McIntyre

Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee was hit with an explosive lawsuit this week accusing him of sexually assaulting a woman in the cockpit of a helicopter after Lee’s personal pilot “lured” her on the trip.

According to the complaint, first reported by TMZ, filed in Los Angeles on Friday by a Jane Doe plaintiff, Lee is accused of “forcibly groping, kissing and penetrating her with his fingers, and attempting to force her to perform oral copulation” during a helicopter flight in February 2003.

Representatives for the 61-year-old rocker did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

