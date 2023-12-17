Sun. Dec 17th, 2023

    Families of Israeli hostages in Gaza demand their government to “stop fighting and start negotiations”

    NNA – The families of Israeli hostages held in the Gaza Strip since the Hamas attack on October 7 demanded the Hebrew state#39;s government to quot;stop fighting and begin negotiationsquot; with the Palestinian movement to secure their release.

    Noam Peri, daughter of hostage Haim Peri, said: ldquo;We are only receiving bodies. We want you to stop the fighting and start negotiations,rdquo; during a gathering in Tel Aviv today, the day after the Israeli army announced that it had ldquo;accidentallyrdquo; killed three hostages during a military operation in the Gaza Strip.

    In turn, Robbie Chen, the father of Itai Chen, a 19-year-old hostage, said: quot;They told us at the beginning that the ground operation would return the kidnapped people. Things are not going that way because since then, kidnapped people have returned, but not all of them are alive. It is time to change that hypothesis,quot; as reported by Agence France-Presse.

