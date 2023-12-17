MSC Shipping Company suspends the transit of its ships in the Red Sea after being attacked

Sun. Dec 17th, 2023

    NNA – The Italian-Swiss shipping company quot;MSCquot; announced today that it had suspended the transit of its ships in the Red Sea the day after one of its container ships was attacked, in a move similar to other giant groups in the sector.

    The company explained in a statement reported by Agence France-Presse that its ships will not use the Suez Canal ldquo;until passage through the Red Sea becomes safe,rdquo; noting that none of its crews were harmed in the attack that targeted the ship ldquo;MSC Platinumrdquo; on Friday.

