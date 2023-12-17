Sun. Dec 17th, 2023

    Environment Minister launches first geological trail in Lebanon in the “Jaj Cedars Nature Reserve”

    NNA – Caretaker Minister of Environment, Nasser Yassin,nbsp;launched todaynbsp;the first geological trail in Lebanon in the quot;Jaj Cedar Nature Reservequot; in Jbeil, as part of the joint ldquo;Land Degradation Reductionrdquo; project between the Ministry of Environment and the United Nations Development Programme.

    ldquo;The new trail, which will highlight the distinctive natural and geological wealth in the Jaj Cedarnbsp;Reserve, is the result of cooperation with the Lebanese Mountain Trail Association, the Reserve Management Committee, and other partners, and with scientific support from the Department of Earth Sciences at the American University of Beirut,quot; explainednbsp;Yassin.

    He added: ldquo;Today is a step in deepening our work in organizing and managing natural reserves in Lebanon, and the beginning of the path to achieving a geological park that will be the first in Lebanon.rdquo;

