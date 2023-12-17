Democrat congressional aide Aidan Maese-Czeropski is FIRED by Maryland Senator Ben Cardin after gay sex tape filmed in Senate swept the internet

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

A Democratic congressional aide has been fired after a gay sex tape filmed in the US Senate swept the Internet.

Aidan Maese-Czeropski, 24, was fired from his job by Maryland Senator Ben Cardin on Saturday afternoon. It came less than a day after a video showing two men having sex in a Senate chamber was revealed. Their identities have not been revealed.

A spokesperson for Cardin said: ‘Aidan Maese-Czeropski is no longer employed by the United States Senate. We will not be commenting further on this matter.’

Maese-Czeropski, who appeared in a 2020 campaign video with Joe Biden, shared his own statement on LinkedIn on Friday night, insisting that he would never disrespect his workplace.

He wrote: ‘This has been a difficult time for me as I have been attacked because I love to follow a political agenda.

‘While some of my actions in the past have shown poor judgment, I love my job and would never disrespect my workplace.

“Any attempt to characterize my actions otherwise is disingenuous and I will explore what legal options are available to me in these matters.”

Contacted by DailyMail.com on Saturday morning, shortly before his dismissal was confirmed, Maese-Czeropski’s mother, Magdalena Rivera Raese, implied that her son had been left distraught by what happened, saying: “You don’t want to know how are you doing”.

Maese-Czeropski also denied anti-Semitic abuse of a Jewish Republican congressman in relation to Palestine.

Senate staffer Aidan Maese-Czeropski admitted he showed “lack of judgment” after a clip of two men filming themselves having sex in the US Senate went viral.

Jewish Congressman Max Miller told the Washington Free Beacon that just days before the pornographic clips appeared, Maese-Czeropski confronted him and shouted in his face: “Free Palestine.”

Maese-Czeropski said of those allegations: “As for the allegations against Congressman Max Miller, I have never met the congressman and had no opportunity or reason to yell at him or confront him.”

Images of the adventure, exhibited for the first time by the Daily callshows a young-looking employee leaning over a conference room in the Hart Senate Office Building.

Another man is behind him, filming the sexual act they are performing in great detail.

In a separate image, the employee is seen naked and on all fours on a table where senators usually sit and ask questions during hearings.

The footage was allegedly shared in a private group for gay men in the political scene and reportedly appeared on an X account that has since been deleted.

Its owner identifies himself as a “young man” (young gay man with a smooth body) who practices sexual acts with his older “bear” partner.

According to his LinkedIn, Maese-Czeropski has worked in Cardin’s office since October 2021 and previously worked as a field organizer for the Democratic Party in Virginia and as a climate researcher for the charity Friends of the Earth.

Cardin announced his retirement at the end of his current term in May, and his office has not commented on the allegations against his employee. Maese-Czeropski did not immediately respond to attempts to contact him.

The aide has worked for Maryland Senator Ben Cardin (pictured) since October 2021, focusing particularly on foreign policy, taxes and trade, according to his LinkedIn.

The congressional staffer is accused of filming explicit images in a hearing room inside the Hart Senate Office Building (pictured).

Congressman Mike Collins reacted to the video on social media and criticized the alleged employee’s actions.

“What a week for the left,” he wrote. ‘Gay porn in the Senate, child porn swearing-in ceremony in Virginia, tap dancers in the White House and satanic statues in Iowa. What else am I missing?’

The aide once appeared in a President Biden campaign video in a “thank you” message days after winning the 2020 election, speaking briefly to Biden in the montage clip.

A woman who claims to be his mother thanked the newly elected president in X After seeing his son at the promotion, he said his son “has worked tirelessly with the Virginia Democratic National Committee – congratulations to everyone!”

Maese-Czeropski allegedly sparked a separate incident just days before the explicit videos surfaced, when Ohio Republican Congressman Max Miller accused him of confronting him about his support for Israel.

Jewish Congressman Max Miller, a former aide to Donald Trump, accused Maese-Czeropski of confronting him in Congress just days before the lewd images surfaced, alleging that the aide shouted “Free Palestine” at him.

Maese-Czeropski appeared alongside President Biden in a November 2020 campaign video, as the campaign thanked supporters for the Democrat’s victory.

Miller told the Washington Free Beacon that Maese-Czeropski marched toward him outside a coffee shop in the Cannon House office building on Wednesday while he was in the middle of an interview with NBC News’ Ali Vitali.

Miller said the assistant was “visibly shaking” as he walked directly toward him, sensing that the employee was “very upset in my presence because he is a snowflake.”

“And he just came up to me and said, ‘Free Palestine,’” Miller said.

“And I was like, ‘OK’… I’m not going to give him a reaction because that’s what he wants.”

Miller claimed Vitali was stunned by the exchange and called it “blatant anti-Semitism.”

Vitali did not go as far in his own comments about the incident, saying in X: ‘A House staffer just walked past Republican Rep. Max Miller, who is Jewish and has supported sending aid to Israel, and said “Free Palestine.”

“It’s quite rare and surprising to see staff challenge members face to face like this.”

The aide denied the allegations in his statement to LinkedIn, stating that he “never saw the congressman and had no opportunity or reason to yell at him or confront him.”