Luton captain Tom Lockyer ‘alert and responsive’ after collapsing against Bournemouth with no one around him… as Premier League match is called off with the score at 1-1 in the second half

Bournemouth medical staff have confirmed that Lockyer is ‘alert and responsive’

The Premier League confirmed that the match was suspended in the second half

Lockyer previously collapsed during the Championship play-off final in May.

WARNING: Article contains distressing images.

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

The Premier League match between Bournemouth and Luton was suspended after Luton captain Tom Lockyer collapsed during the second half.

The players were taken off the pitch by referee Simon Hooper and, after a long wait, the Bournemouth doctor confirmed that Lockyer was “alert and responsive”.

Lockyer, who collapsed in the Championship play-off final earlier this year, fell to the ground in an off-ball incident in the 62nd minute of the match at the Vitality Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Luton manager Rob Edwards immediately ran onto the pitch as players surrounded Lockyer before paramedics took him away on a stretcher after treating him on the pitch for more than ten minutes.

Half an hour after the incident, the match was officially suspended and the players did not want to continue.

WARNING: DISTRESSING IMAGES BELOW

Luton captain Tom Lockyer was treated by medical staff after collapsing in the second half.

Luton manager Rob Edwards ran onto the pitch as Lockyer began receiving treatment.

The Bournemouth and Luton players were sent off the pitch by referee Simon Hooper.

Hatters manager Rob Edwards visibly distraught after the harrowing incident.

After confirming that the match was suspended, both groups of players showed their gratitude to the fans by walking around the Vitality Stadium field.

A statement from Luton confirmed that Lockyer responded and was taken to hospital, adding that players and staff were “not in a state of mind” to continue the match.

“We are all hoping and praying for our leader and captain Tom Lockyer, who fortunately is responsive and has been taken to hospital,” the statement read.

“We don’t know the full extent of what happened and what the next steps are at this time, but we thank Bournemouth and the medical staff on both sides for their immediate response, which was absolutely incredible.”

“We are sorry to all the fans present that the players of both teams were not in a position to continue with the game after seeing their beloved teammate and friend be eliminated in such a way, and the staff were not able to continue with the management of the game. such circumstances have had to face the situation.

‘We thank everyone for the wonderful applause and singing of Locks’ name inside the stadium at such a difficult time.

“Now is the time for all our players, staff and supporters to come together as we always do and give our love and support to Tom and his family.

“Our thoughts are with him and all of them.”

We are relieved to know that Tom responds Our thoughts will continue to be with Tom and his family at this time. We would like to thank all the medical staff for their quick action, as well as everyone inside the stadium for their support and unity during a difficult time. https://t.co/NHnsP4WgYm – AFC Bournemouth (@afcbournemouth) December 16, 2023

The Premier League match was suspended in the 65th minute with the match tied 1-1

Both sets of players applauded the public after the confirmation of the abandonment of the match.

Luton manager Rob Edwards was emotional during the return to the field.

Luton said the players were “not in a mental state” to continue the match after Lockyer collapsed.

A Luton fan at the back of the Vitality Stadium gets caught up in the emotion of the moment.

Bournemouth tweeted: “We are relieved to hear that Tom is responding.” Our thoughts will continue to be with Tom and his family at this time.

“We would like to thank all the medical staff for their quick action, as well as everyone inside the stadium for their support and unity during a difficult time.”

Luton’s statement was reiterated by a comment from the Premier League after the match was suspended.

“The Premier League match between AFC Bournemouth and Luton Town FC has been suspended due to a player medical incident,” read a Premier League statement.

“Our thoughts are with Tom Lockyer and all the players involved in today’s match.”

Lockyer underwent heart surgery after the incident at Wembley and was cleared to return to play in June.

After the game was officially abandoned, the Luton and Bournemouth players returned to the pitch to applaud the crowd, with Edwards close to tears in his lap on the ground.

The match was abandoned with the score 1-1.

Lockyer collapsed on the Wembley pitch during the Championship play-off final in May.

Lockyer, seen being carried off Wembley pitch on a stretcher, required heart surgery