Sun. Dec 17th, 2023

    News

    John Fetterman Raked Over Coals by Left for Saying ‘I’m Not a Progressive’

    By

    Dec 16, 2023 , , , , ,
    John Fetterman Raked Over Coals by Left for Saying ‘I’m Not a Progressive’

    Alex Wong

    Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) is taking heat from the left after he boasted that he’s “not a progressive” to NBC News in defense of his outspoken support for Israel amid the increasingly bloody war in Gaza and his calls for tougher immigration laws.

    Following his break from the left-wing of his party, a number of prominent liberals called him out for hypocrisy, taking him to task over the fact that he explicitly ran on a progressive platform to get elected last year.

    In an interview with NBC News’ Sahil Kapur this week, the freshman senator’s previous ties to democratic socialist Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) were mentioned, especially as it related to Fetterman’s 2022 GOP opponent Mehmet Oz claiming he’d be nothing more than Sanders’ “sidekick” if elected.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Anthony Albanese is abandoned by the only group of voters he thought he could count on, as the cost of living crisis takes them in a surprising direction.

    Dec 17, 2023
    News

    Exeter No 8 GREG FISILAU grew up with the Vunipola brothers and has enjoyed a good start to his Premiership career… now he wants Billy’s England shirt!

    Dec 17, 2023
    News

    Applesauce pouches that gave children lead poisoning may have been contaminated on purpose, FDA says

    Dec 17, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Anthony Albanese is abandoned by the only group of voters he thought he could count on, as the cost of living crisis takes them in a surprising direction.

    Dec 17, 2023
    News

    Exeter No 8 GREG FISILAU grew up with the Vunipola brothers and has enjoyed a good start to his Premiership career… now he wants Billy’s England shirt!

    Dec 17, 2023
    News

    Applesauce pouches that gave children lead poisoning may have been contaminated on purpose, FDA says

    Dec 17, 2023
    News

    Momfluencer to Plead Guilty in Child Abuse Case, Blames Partner for ‘Distorted Sense of Morality’

    Dec 17, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy