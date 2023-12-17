John Fetterman Raked Over Coals by Left for Saying ‘I’m Not a Progressive’

Alex Wong

Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) is taking heat from the left after he boasted that he’s “not a progressive” to NBC News in defense of his outspoken support for Israel amid the increasingly bloody war in Gaza and his calls for tougher immigration laws.

Following his break from the left-wing of his party, a number of prominent liberals called him out for hypocrisy, taking him to task over the fact that he explicitly ran on a progressive platform to get elected last year.

In an interview with NBC News’ Sahil Kapur this week, the freshman senator’s previous ties to democratic socialist Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) were mentioned, especially as it related to Fetterman’s 2022 GOP opponent Mehmet Oz claiming he’d be nothing more than Sanders’ “sidekick” if elected.

