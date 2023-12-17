Mississippi sheriff overseeing violent department faces yet another lawsuit after yet another man dies in its custody

The Rankin County Detention Center and Sheriff’s Office in Brandon, Mississippi.

Associated Press

The Rankin County Sheriff’s Department in Mississippi is beset by violent controversy.A court convicted five Rankin deputies in August for torturing two Black men.A lawsuit now accuses the department of ignoring an inmate’s health condition until it was too late.

The Rankin County Sheriff’s Department is facing yet another lawsuit.

Katie Carson sued the department in federal court in November, accusing jail employees of doing nothing to prevent Christopher Ray, with whom she has a baby, from committing suicide inside the jail in 2021. The lawsuit names Rankin County Sheriff Bryan Bailey and six county jail employees as defendants.

The Rankin County Sheriff’s Department has a history of violent interactions that have drawn attention from both the national media and federal authorities.

At least five men in the custody of the department have died in recent years, Business Insider previously reported, and the department’s been under considerable scrutiny since several deputies pleaded guilty to torturing two Black men in August. A recent investigation from The New York Times revealed dozens of other victims of abuse at the hands of department officials.

Despite the string of controversies, the sheriff has yet to face any consequences and, in fact, was reelected in November after running unopposed. Bailey has previously said there’s no way he can monitor the behavior of everyone in his department when asked about the behavior of the five convicted deputies, who called themselves the “Goon Squad.”

The case of Christopher Ray

According to the lawsuit from Carson, police took Ray to the Rankin County jail on October 31, 2020 after his bail bond company turned him in. Ray had an outstanding warrant at the time for failing to appear in court for a drug charge, according to the lawsuit.

Jail employees first put Ray