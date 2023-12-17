How to watch UFC 296 live stream online

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

It’s fight night! UFC welterweight champion Leon Edwards will defend his belt against American Colby Covington during the main title fight in UFC 296 tonight, Saturday December 16th.

If you’re looking for a way to watch the big fight, UFC 296 streams live on ESPN+ as a pay-per-view event. The event is broadcast live from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas and tickets to see the fight in person are still available at sites like vivid seats and SeatGeek.

Prefer to stream UFC 296 online from home? Here’s how fans can live stream all the action online.

How to watch UFC 296 online without cable

Unfortunately, UFC 296 It is not broadcast on television at all. Instead, it is exclusively live streaming for ESPN+ subscribers only for an additional cost of $79.99. If you are not a subscriber, you can sign up for ESPN+ for $10.99 a month.

In total, it costs $90.98 to access the Edwards vs. Covington, as well as the entire ESPN+ content library, including The Pat McAfee Show, 30 for 30, McEnroe Places, The man in the arena: Tom Brady, Southern Hoops: A History of SEC Basketball, Deion’s double game and others.

Watch UFC 296 on ESPN+: date and time

He UFC 296 The event will take place at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday, December 16. The event begins at 3 pm PT/6 pm ET with the first prelims, while the prelims begin at 5 pm PT/8 pm ET. The main card follows with a start time of 7 pm PT/10 pm ET on UFC on ESPN+.

While there is no way to watch UFC 296 online for free, ESPN+ subscribers can live stream the first preliminary fights for free without paying for the PPV card.

UFC 296 PPV schedule

Edwards vs. Covington headlines the main card at UF 296. This is the second time the Brit has defended the belt during his career, while Covington is a former UFC interim welterweight champion looking to claim the top spot.

Here’s a look at the full UFC 296 card, including the first preliminary fights and the preliminary card.

First prelims at 3 pm PT/6 pm ET

Alonzo Menifield vs. Dustin Jacoby (light heavyweight)

Tagir Ulanbekov vs. Cody Durden (flyweight)

Andre Fili vs. Lucas Almeida (featherweight)

Martin Buday vs. Shamil Gaziev (heavyweights)

Randy Brown vs. Muslim Salikhov (welterweight)

Prelims at 5 pm PT/8 pm ET

Josh Emmett vs. Bryce Mitchell (featherweight)

Irene Aldana vs. Karol Rosa (bantamweight)

Cody Garbrandt vs. Brian Kelleher (bantamweight)

Casey O’Neill vs. Ariane Lipski (flyweights)

Main card at 7 pm PT/10 pm ET

Leon Edwards (champion) vs. Colby Covington (UFC welterweight title)

Alexandre Pantoja (champion) vs. Brandon Royval 2 (UFC flyweight title)

Shavkat Rakhmonov vs. Stephen Thompson (welterweight)

Tony Ferguson vs. Paddy Pimblett (lightweight)

Vicente Luque vs. Ian Machado Garry (welterweight)

Watch UFC 296 on ESPN+: Best streaming deals

UFC 296 is only available to ESPN+ subscribers, and one of the best deals to stream ESPN+ is with the disney trio, which also offers Hulu and Disney+ for just $14.99 a month, about a 45 percent savings compared to signing up for three separate subscriptions. You can even leave some advertising with Disney Premium Trio. Includes the ad-free versions of Hulu and Disney+ and the ad-supported version of ESPN+ for $24.99 per month.

If you are a cable cutter, Hulu + Live TV It comes with ESPN+ and Disney+ for $76.99 per month for the ad-supported package, or $81.99 per month to get the ad-free versions of Hulu and Disney+. For both offers, you’ll still need to purchase the UFC 296 PPV stream separately after signing up for ESPN+.

Where to buy tickets for UFC 296 online

Do you want to see the fight in person? Ticket prices vary, depending on where you would like to sit in the sand. vivid seats, StubHub, Game time and ticket liquidatoras well as in UFC.com/tickets.

Meanwhile, one of the best deals on UFC 296 tickets can be found at SeatGeek; wear THR Exclusive promo code HOLLYWOOD10 to save $10 on eligible purchases of $250 and more.