Sun. Dec 17th, 2023

    News

    Staffer Accused of Filming Sex Tape in Senate Hearing Room Is Out of Job

    By

    Dec 16, 2023 , , , ,
    Staffer Accused of Filming Sex Tape in Senate Hearing Room Is Out of Job

    Photo Illustration by Erin O’Flynn/The Daily Beast/LinkedIn

    A 24-year-old legislative aide who allegedly filmed himself having sex with an unidentified man in the Senate Judiciary Committee’s hearing room has been ousted from his job with Sen. Ben Cardin (D-MD).

    “Aidan Maese-Czeropski is no longer employed by the U.S. Senate. We will have no further comment on this personnel matter,” a Cardin spokesperson said in a brief statement.

    Maese-Czeropski did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Anthony Albanese is abandoned by the only group of voters he thought he could count on, as the cost of living crisis takes them in a surprising direction.

    Dec 17, 2023
    News

    Exeter No 8 GREG FISILAU grew up with the Vunipola brothers and has enjoyed a good start to his Premiership career… now he wants Billy’s England shirt!

    Dec 17, 2023
    News

    Applesauce pouches that gave children lead poisoning may have been contaminated on purpose, FDA says

    Dec 17, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Anthony Albanese is abandoned by the only group of voters he thought he could count on, as the cost of living crisis takes them in a surprising direction.

    Dec 17, 2023
    News

    Exeter No 8 GREG FISILAU grew up with the Vunipola brothers and has enjoyed a good start to his Premiership career… now he wants Billy’s England shirt!

    Dec 17, 2023
    News

    Applesauce pouches that gave children lead poisoning may have been contaminated on purpose, FDA says

    Dec 17, 2023
    News

    Momfluencer to Plead Guilty in Child Abuse Case, Blames Partner for ‘Distorted Sense of Morality’

    Dec 17, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy