Staffer Accused of Filming Sex Tape in Senate Hearing Room Is Out of Job

Photo Illustration by Erin O’Flynn/The Daily Beast/LinkedIn

A 24-year-old legislative aide who allegedly filmed himself having sex with an unidentified man in the Senate Judiciary Committee’s hearing room has been ousted from his job with Sen. Ben Cardin (D-MD).

“Aidan Maese-Czeropski is no longer employed by the U.S. Senate. We will have no further comment on this personnel matter,” a Cardin spokesperson said in a brief statement.

Maese-Czeropski did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

