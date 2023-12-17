Owners of California ski resort plan to erect huge statue of the VIRGIN MARY on its slopes, sparking anger from one local who claims it’ll offend non-Christians

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

A California ski resort park announced plans to erect a huge statue of the Virgin Mary in honor of one of its owners, but it has sparked outrage from locals.

Mount Shasta Ski Park owner Robin Merlo plans to build a 20-foot statue of the Virgin Mary in honor of her late husband and co-owner Ray Merlo.

The memorial statue will be installed atop the Douglas Butte chairlift on Mount Shasta.

In a statement, the resort said the project was “a shared goal” for the couple.

They also clarified that the statue was not “a focus on any particular religion, but to recognize and honor the beauty and spiritual power of the mountain.”

Robin Merlo, owner of the Mt. Shasta ski park, plans to build a 20-foot statue of the Virgin Mary in honor of her late husband and co-owner Ray Merlo.

The statue will be installed atop the Douglas Butte chairlift as a tribute to him.

The declaration read: ‘We are in the process of building a 20-foot tall statue of the Virgin Mary on top of Douglas. This season, you will see what the Statue’s platform will be, and the statue itself will be in place next summer.

‘The installation of this statue is very important to our owner, as it was a goal shared with her late husband and business partner, Ray Merlo.

‘They have dedicated their resources to improving the Ski Park over the past few years and in the words of Robin Merlo, this statue is a promise kept and a true representation of the dedication to family that we all value so much here at the Ski Park. .

“The goal is not to focus on any particular religion, but to recognize and honor the beauty and spiritual power of the mountain that we all love so much.”

‘The goal is not to focus on any particular religion, but to recognize and honor the beauty and spiritual power of the mountain we all love so much’

Despite his claim that the statue is not intended to focus on a single religion, many locals have expressed their disapproval.

An Instagram user wrote: ‘Honoring the spirituality of the mountain could and should be more inclusive than a 20-foot statue of Mary, especially given the stated goal of ‘not focusing on one religion.’

“Please consider a different approach that encourages belonging for everyone.”

One user even said a statue should be built in its place to honor the mountain’s indigenous history.

“Maybe erect a statue that shows respect to the religiously murdered natives who were there long before you owned the mountain,” they said.

Evidence from a Native American camp on the north side of Mount Shasta in northern California dates back to at least 600 BC. C. and possibly 2500 BC.

The mountain was home to the Shasta, Modoc, Wintu and Ajumawi/Atsuwegi tribes and was known to them as ‘Sastise’.

Evidence of a Native American camp on the north side of Mount Shasta in Northern California dates back to at least 600 BC. C. and possibly 2500 BC. c.

The mountain was home to the Shasta, Modoc, Wintu and Ajumawi/Atsuwegi tribes and was known to them as ‘Sastise’.

The backlash has gotten to the point that a resident named Joe Skibum launched a petition on change.org.

The backlash went so far that a resident using the name ‘Joe Skibum’ launched a campaign on change.org. petition.

The petition is titled “Stop the construction of a religious statue at our local ski park” and calls the ski park a “community gathering place.”

He also claims that the statue will alienate the various members of his community who follow religions other than Christianity.

‘The ski park is not just an outdoor space; It is the meeting place of our community. “It’s where we teach our children to ski and gather with friends and family during the winter months,” the petition reads.

‘The religious icon currently under construction threatens to alienate members of our diverse community who do not share the same religious beliefs. Local gathering places, whether private or not, should remain neutral spaces that promote inclusivity and respect for all visitors.

‘We call on the owners of Mount Shasta Ski Park to immediately cease and desist from this construction project.

‘Sign this petition if you believe in preserving the unity, diversity and natural beauty of the local Mount Shasta Ski Park.’

‘We ask the US Forest Service, with whom the ski park has use permits, to insist that Mount Shasta Ski Park suspend this project.

‘We suggest donating the money allocated for this project to something that can actually benefit the community in a real way, such as a much-needed homeless shelter or detox center.

“Please sign this petition if you believe in preserving the unity, diversity and natural beauty of the local Mount Shasta Ski Park.”

According ski magazinethe U.S. Forest Service owns the ski park’s upper slopes and leases them to the resort.

But the ski park’s online employee handbook says it has special permits for Forest Service land adjacent to private park property.

The petition has reached 1,635 signatures and has a goal set at 2,500 at the time of this publication.