Sun. Dec 17th, 2023

    Trump Reveals His Favorite GOP Challenger at Rally

    Dec 16, 2023 , , , ,
    DURHAM, New Hampshire — Former President Donald Trump’s rally speech on Saturday was filled with doom and gloom, along with some final jabs at his opponents—except for one.

    Vivek Ramaswamy, the 38-year-old biopharmaceutical entrepreneur and the most loathed nemesis among the rest of the field, earned a special carveout reserved for few others.

    “We like Ramaswamy,” Trump said after whacking his rivals Ron DeSantis and Nikki Haley, along with the usual hits on President Joe Biden. “You know why? Because he likes Trump.”

