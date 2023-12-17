Harvard sees early admission applications drop by SEVENTEEN percent, after college and its president Claudine Gay were roiled by anti-Semitism and plagiarizing scandals

Applications for early admission to Harvard University fell 17 percent this year

The significant decline comes amid a series of controversies facing the Ivy League institution regarding anti-Semitism and plagiarism.

The number of applicants fell from 9,553 to 7,921, while other Ivy League schools saw increases in applications.

Harvard received the lowest number of early admission applications in years following a series of controversies surrounding anti-Semitism and plagiarism.

The Ivy League university saw a 17 percent drop in applications from students seeking early admission with a total of 7,921 applicants, compared to 9,553 last year.

The fall does not surprise many after the scandals in which the prestigious institution has been involved in recent months.

Jewish students, families and alumni have accused the school of tolerating anti-Semitism, especially in statements by pro-Palestinian protesters since the Islamist group Hamas attacked Israel on Oct. 7, killing about 1,200 people.

Harvard President Claudine Gay was accused of plagiarizing several sections of her doctorate. she thesis amid growing pressure for her to resign following her disastrous congressional hearing on campus free speech in light of the ongoing conflict in Gaza.

The presidents of Harvard, MIT, and UPenn faced heated questioning from the committee’s chair, Congresswoman Elise Stefanik, at the recent congressional hearing.

Harvard launched an investigation into allegations that President Claudine Gay plagiarized some of her academic work in October, months before the allegations came to light publicly, the Ivy League revealed.

Early admission applications were due Nov. 1, a month before Gay’s harrowing testimony at the Dec. 5 congressional hearing.

This year’s early admissions application period is the first since the Supreme Court ruled in June to ban race-based admissions in higher education.

Harvard Dean of Admissions and Financial Aid William Fitzsimmons said he was excited about the 692 students the school accepted early.

“It is exciting to see so many of the most promising students in the country and the world have been admitted early to the class of 2028,” Fitzsimmons said.

“Their extraordinary range of talents and their many contributions to their communities will contribute greatly to Harvard over the next four years and beyond.”

Presidents of prestigious universities, including Harvard’s Claudine Gay, did not assert during the recent congressional hearing that calls for genocide against Jews on campus would definitively constitute harassment.

Meanwhile, two of Harvard’s Ivy League competitors saw steady increases in their early admissions numbers.

Yale University counted 7,856 early applications this year, a 1.4 percent increase from last year and the second-highest number in the school’s history.

The University of Pennsylvania received 500 more applications this year than last year, going from 8,000 to 8,500.

UPenn President Liz Magill resigned after her testimony before Congress about anti-Semitism on campus last week.

Magill was summoned before the House Education and Workforce Committee by lawmakers along with the presidents of Harvard and MIT concerned about reports of a rise in anti-Semitism at major universities.

They faced heated questioning from the committee’s chair, Rep. Elise Stefanik, but did not assert that calls for genocide against Jews on campus would definitively constitute harassment.

Following international outcry, including more than 70 lawmakers who called for his resignation, Magill resigned from his position.