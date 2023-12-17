Oshae Brissett explains why he thinks the Celtics’ second unit is better than many first units

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

“I can say it with confidence.”

Oshae Brissett dunks against the Magic on Friday. Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

When Brad Stevens reconfigured the Celtics roster this offseason, few doubted the potential of the starting five.

The bench, however, was a relative question mark outside of Al Horford.

However, so far this season, with some inevitable ups and downs, the second unit has largely thrived and helped the team to an NBA-best 19-5 start.

After the Celtics’ 128-111 victory over the Orlando Magic on Friday, in which Boston’s bench lost 47 points, Oshae Brissett backed his team. Brissett, whom the Celtics signed to a two-year contract in June, said he doesn’t understand why people would expect the Celtics to have trouble with their big outs.

“I’ve never heard that, and anyone who says that is crazy,” Brissett said.

Of course, Boston loses some of its strength with Kristaps Porzingis and Horford sidelined, but it didn’t show on Friday.

Lamar Stevens, who has only played eight games, started and scored eight points in 14 minutes.

Brissett added 11 on 4-of-4 shooting, Sam Hauser finished with 11 points, seven rebounds, four assists and four steals, and Payton Pritchard stole the show with 21 points on 6-of-7 shooting from downtown.

Neemias Queta also did well and finished plus-13, and Svi Mykhailiuk saw five minutes of action.

Brissett said it all comes down to the work the reserves do, noting that guys like Horford, Pritchard and Hauser could be starters on any team. He believes Boston’s bench is one of the best in the league.

“I firmly believe that our second unit is better than many teams’ first unit, and I can say that with confidence,” Brissett said.

Of course, reserves often have the luxury of playing alongside Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown or another All-Star caliber player. At the same time, Brissett raises a valid point.

Horford contributed 14 and 10 in the victory over the Knicks. Hauser added nine in the win over the Cavaliers on Tuesday and replicated that effort in Thursday’s rematch. It depends on whose night it is, but most of the time, a reservation rises to the occasion.

Pritchard averages 7 points, 3.2 assists, 2.8 rebounds and just 0.2 turnovers in December. Hauser is shooting 43 percent from 3-point range this season, including 58.6 percent in December.

“Payton and Sam are confident, they’re playing well,” Brown said. “We have guys that come in, they haven’t played in a month and they contribute. “It’s just good energy right now.”

Coach Joe Mazzulla highlighted the professionalism of players like Brissett, who are able to contribute every time they have the opportunity.

“Oshae, we talk almost every day and I appreciate his maturity,” Mazzulla said. “I thought he played very well.”