Colby Covington claims Leon Edwards’ late father was ‘a sex trafficker and drug lord who killed people’, as American doubles down on vile press conference jibe with ANOTHER vicious attack ahead of UFC 296 title

Colby Covington has alleged that Leon Edwards’ late father was a sex trafficker and drug dealer who murdered people, doubling down on his vile comment at the press conference before UFC 296.

Footage had emerged of Covington appearing to backtrack in the final showdown, with some claiming he said he was “in character” when he told Edwards he would see his father, who was murdered when the Brit was 13, “in Hell”. but now he has gone one step further.

In an interview with Ag.Fight, Covington launched an extraordinary attack, saying: “What about all the victims of the harm Leon’s father did to them? He was a sex trafficker, he was a drug trafficker, he killed people, the guy is a bastard, why would I feel bad about that? I have no sympathy for that guy.

‘What about all the families of the victims who have to continue living in this moment, living through all the things he did to them, how he tormented those people?

‘So no, I don’t feel bad for him, the truth hurts and that’s why people hate me, I’m not afraid to tell the truth and the truth is what always hurts the most.

Colby Covington (right) has doubled down and made extraordinary claims about Leon Edwards’ late father.

Edwards (left) was still furious about Friday’s cruel taunt during the confrontation.

“It is what it is, tomorrow night you can do whatever you want about it, we’ll have 25 minutes.”

“If he wants to do something, punch me in the face, knock me out, come try it, bitch.”

Edwards’ father was shot dead in a London nightclub when the MMA star was a teenager. She had previously said his father was involved in organized crime, telling The Guardian: “My father was a gang leader in my area and that’s why I was one of the few kids who had a bike and a skateboard.” .

‘If you consider the cards he was dealt, my dad did the best he could. I know that he was wrong to get involved in a crime and that led to his death.

“But he was smart enough to emigrate to the UK and soon brought his wife and children to join him in search of a better life.”

‘He didn’t leave us simply because he was a good man but, in bad circumstances, he made the wrong decisions. But we must remember that in Jamaica killing seemed normal. We were used to gunshots and death around us.

Edwards has never spoken about the details of the criminal activity his father was involved in. He was raised by his mother and previously recalled being told the tragic news about his father when he was a teenager.

He said: ‘It was probably about 2am. I was in my room. Mom was in her room. We hear the phone ring. I heard her crying and from then on I knew something bad was happening, you know?

Finally he came into my room and told me this: your father has just been killed in London. It was something that had to do with money. I don’t know what exactly. It was crazy, but I knew it could happen.

Edwards, pictured (LR) with his sister, mother and grandmother, credits his mother as the most important influence on his life.

‘Screwed me over. She pushed me more towards gang life and crime, towards the negative. My adolescence were my darkest years.

Covington’s attack sparked a furious reaction at Thursday’s pre-fight press conference, with ‘Rocky’ throwing a water bottle at his opponent across the stage.

On Friday, during the ceremonial weigh-in, he was still furious and issued a chilling warning, saying: “That man is practically dead tomorrow.” Make sure you keep everything you said about my dad.

“Tomorrow we can solve it.”

A Donald Trump-loving pantomime villain, Covington has pushed the boundaries of decency many times and his low blow was harshly criticized by many in the MMA world, including UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland and heavyweight Jon Jones.

Edwards is the current welterweight champion and is a close betting favorite.

But his venomous and personal attacks show no signs of ending just hours before the main event in Las Vegas.

He has created a poisonous atmosphere and has even turned some of his own fans against him, because what he will undoubtedly justify are higher PPV numbers.

Edwards will have the opportunity to channel his anger in the highly anticipated last major event of the UFC year at T-Mobile Arena.