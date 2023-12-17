Sun. Dec 17th, 2023

    News

    Councils told: Use pension riches to plug funding gaps

    By

    Dec 17, 2023 , , , ,
    Councils told: Use pension riches to plug funding gaps

    WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

    By Patrick Tooher

    Updated: 16:51 EST, December 16, 2023

    <!–

    <!–

    <!– <!–

    <!–

    <!–

    <!–

    Councils are being urged to use huge pension windfalls to ease the funding crisis for local authorities.

    There was no extra money for councils in the Autumn Statement, leaving them facing real cuts to local services over the next year.

    Nottingham recently became the latest local authority to declare bankruptcy amid forecasts that almost a fifth of councils could soon run out of money.

    But experts say allowing employers to cut their payments into the Local Government Pension Scheme – responsible for the savings of six million council workers in England and Wales – could provide a short-term solution if they instead spend the cash on services.

    The LGPS has £364 billion in assets and invests mainly in shares. At a valuation last year it recorded a surplus of £22bn.

    Crisis: Nottingham recently became the latest local authority to declare bankruptcy amid forecasts that almost a fifth of councils could soon run out of money.

    The sharp rise in interest rates since then means that the present value of its liabilities (the promise to pay future pensions) has plummeted, so the scheme has a much larger surplus.

    “Making some of this available through reduced employer contributions will make a huge difference to local authorities and their communities,” said Steve Simkins, of pensions consultancy Isio.

    English councils face a £4bn funding gap over the next two years.

    Mr Simkins said this could be solved if businesses reduced the annual amount they pay into the LGPS from £7bn to £5bn.

    The LGPS said it is “actively considering” the windfall.

    Some links in this article may be affiliate links. If you click on them, we may earn a small commission. That helps us fund This Is Money and keep it free to use. We do not write articles to promote products. We do not allow any commercial relationship to affect our editorial independence.

    Councils told: Use pension riches to plug funding gaps

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Anthony Albanese is abandoned by the only group of voters he thought he could count on, as the cost of living crisis takes them in a surprising direction.

    Dec 17, 2023
    News

    Exeter No 8 GREG FISILAU grew up with the Vunipola brothers and has enjoyed a good start to his Premiership career… now he wants Billy’s England shirt!

    Dec 17, 2023
    News

    Applesauce pouches that gave children lead poisoning may have been contaminated on purpose, FDA says

    Dec 17, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Anthony Albanese is abandoned by the only group of voters he thought he could count on, as the cost of living crisis takes them in a surprising direction.

    Dec 17, 2023
    News

    Exeter No 8 GREG FISILAU grew up with the Vunipola brothers and has enjoyed a good start to his Premiership career… now he wants Billy’s England shirt!

    Dec 17, 2023
    News

    Applesauce pouches that gave children lead poisoning may have been contaminated on purpose, FDA says

    Dec 17, 2023
    News

    Momfluencer to Plead Guilty in Child Abuse Case, Blames Partner for ‘Distorted Sense of Morality’

    Dec 17, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy