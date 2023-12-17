Sun. Dec 17th, 2023

    Fox News Anchor Admits GOP Impeachment Allegations Are Flimsy

    By

    Dec 17, 2023
    Fox News

    Fox News anchor Arthel Neville took a Democratic lawyer to task on Saturday for seemingly lending credence to the Republican Party’s unproven claims that President Joe Biden benefited from a foreign influence peddling scheme via his family’s business dealings.

    During an interview with Julian Epstein, the former Chief Counsel for the House Judiciary Committee who served as Democrats’ counsel during the Clinton impeachment, Neville asked how the GOP’s investigation to impeach Biden differs from previous impeachments.

    Stating that there are “similarities” and “differences,” Epstein said one similarity is that “Republicans got out in front of the facts” and started talking about impeachment “before they had the goods.” At the same time, Epstein noted that recent polls show that the majority of Americans believe Biden did something unethical or illegal as it related to his son’s businesses.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

