EMILY PRESCOTT: Not going out this Christmas for Ellie Bamber, who hurt her foot and limped in a boot.

There will be no dance for Ellie Bamber this Christmas as the 26-year-old has injured her foot and is limping in a boot.

We hope The Serpent star, who showed off her new footwear on Instagram, recovers in time to walk the red carpet for her role as Kate Moss in the upcoming film Moss & Freud, about the relationship between the model and artist Lucian Freud.

Santa Claus’s paws are approaching…

Happy howling days! And for dog owners looking to please their four-legged friends this festive season, French fashion brand Celine has just launched a range of incredibly expensive pet accessories. The collection includes a £590 studded calfskin leash (above), a £300 soft chew toy, a £1,350 leopard print dog bowl and even a £1,550 leather handbag, helpfully labeled as “Dog” so that no one mistakes their designer bags.

At the forefront of the campaign is Elvis, the beloved labradoodle of Celine’s creative director, Hedi Slimane, who models alongside Police and Eloise, the faithful companions of Princesses Caroline and Alexandra of Hanover, daughter and granddaughter of Grace Kelly.

There is no safari here

Did someone forget to tell Game Of Thrones actress Jazzy De Lisser and Rita Ora’s sister Elena to bring their khaki shorts for their safari? Jazzy, 32, daughter of the Marchioness of Bute, and Elena, 35, were on a trip to see Uganda’s endangered gorillas – although you wouldn’t know it from their choice of clothing. The couple shared this snap (Elena is dressed in blue and Jazzy is dressed in red) at the Nkuringo Bwindi safari lodge. I hope you know a good dry cleaner…

One lucky house hunter can now call the King a neighbor.

A three-bedroom house on Monarch’s Sandringham Estate has just been snapped up after being advertised on the Norfolk property’s official website.

The new tenant pays £1,100 a month for this privilege, but is not allowed to have a cat. The ban on moggies dates back to the late Queen, who is said to have introduced it to protect game bird chicks raised on the estate.

However, potential tenants with dogs are considered on a “case by case” basis.

Can we now hazard a guess where the King stands in the debate between stray dogs and moggies?