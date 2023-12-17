‘Rock in Peace’: AC/DC’s original drummer Colin Burgess dies at 77

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Australian drummer Colin Burgess, an original member of the rock band AC/DC in the early 1970s, has died, the band confirmed on their social media accounts. He was 77 years old.

Key points: AC/DC’s original drummer Colin Burgess dies at 77

He helped form the band in 1973, but was fired from the group the following year.

Burgess was inducted into the ARIA Hall of Fame for his work with rock group The Masters Apprentices.

“Very sad to hear of the passing of Colin Burgess,” reads an unsigned post on the band’s social media accounts.

“He was our first drummer and a highly respected musician. Happy memories, rock in peace, Colin.”

No cause of death was given.

Burgess was recruited in November 1973 to help form AC/DC with Malcolm Young on rhythm guitar and his brother Angus on lead guitar, lead vocalist Dave Evans and bassist Larry Van Kriedt.

The band fired Burgess in February 1974, accusing him of being drunk on stage, and he later said that someone had spiked his drink. A succession of drummers followed and he replaced one for a few months in 1975.

Prior to AC/DC, Burgess played with Australian rock group The Masters Apprentices, who were inducted into the Australian Recording Industry Association Hall of Fame in 1998.

In a tribute posted on social media, the band said:

“Our thoughts are with Colin’s family, his friends and all the fans who have loved his performances over the years. Once a Masters Apprentice, always a Masters Apprentice.”

The family of late The Masters Apprentices frontman Jim Keays described Burgess as “a legendary drummer, a truly good soul and our dear family friend.”

“As always, Colin’s sartorial splendor and frequent daily outfit changes became the stuff of legend,” they said in a statement.

“Of course, as a musician, you can only be so extravagant if you have the musical skills to back it up… and Colin had that in abundance.”

AP/ABC