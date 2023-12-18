Daughter Who Gave Tearful Media Interviews Charged in Family’s 2015 Murders

WSPA 7 News via YouTube

More than eight years after a South Carolina couple was brutally killed in their home on Halloween night alongside their elderly mothers, one of the family members who gave a slew of tearful media interviews mourning the victims has just been charged with the crime.

Anderson County Sheriff Chad McBride announced the jaw-dropping conclusion of the case on Friday, telling reporters that Amy Vilardi and her husband, Rosmore “Ross” Vilardi, had been taken into custody and charged with the murders of Amy’s mother, Cathy Scott, 60; Cathy’s husband, Michael Scott, 59; Michael’s mother, Barbara Scott, 80; and Cathy’s mother, Violet Taylor, 82.

The four were found gunned down inside their Pendleton home on Nov. 2, 2015, after Amy Vilardi, the daughter of Cathy and granddaughter of Violet, called 911 to report that she’d stopped by and discovered her loved ones slain. She went on to give a flurry of media interviews expressing her shock and horror at the murders of such “wonderful people” who “just didn’t deserve this.”

