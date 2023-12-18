Mon. Dec 18th, 2023

    Momfluencer to Plead Guilty in Child Abuse Case, Blames Partner for 'Distorted Sense of Morality'

    Momfluencer to Plead Guilty in Child Abuse Case, Blames Partner for ‘Distorted Sense of Morality’

    Ruby Franke, one-half of a popular family-focused YouTube channel, is set to accept a plea agreement after she was charged with six felony counts of child abuse, according to a statement circulated by her lawyers.

    Jodi Hildebrandt, Franke’s business partner, allegedly used rope to tie down Franke’s 12-year-old son, leaving him with wounds that were then smeared with “cayenne pepper and honey,” he told police.

    In August, the child managed to escape and seek help from a neighbor, prompting Franke and Hildebrandt’s arrests. The 12-year-old “appeared to be emaciated and malnourished, with open wounds and duct tape around the extremities,” the Santa Clara-Ivins police said in a news release.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

