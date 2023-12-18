Momfluencer to Plead Guilty in Child Abuse Case, Blames Partner for ‘Distorted Sense of Morality’

MOMS OF TRUTH/Instagram

Ruby Franke, one-half of a popular family-focused YouTube channel, is set to accept a plea agreement after she was charged with six felony counts of child abuse, according to a statement circulated by her lawyers.

Jodi Hildebrandt, Franke’s business partner, allegedly used rope to tie down Franke’s 12-year-old son, leaving him with wounds that were then smeared with “cayenne pepper and honey,” he told police.

In August, the child managed to escape and seek help from a neighbor, prompting Franke and Hildebrandt’s arrests. The 12-year-old “appeared to be emaciated and malnourished, with open wounds and duct tape around the extremities,” the Santa Clara-Ivins police said in a news release.

Read more at The Daily Beast.