<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

The traditional working class Labor vote is abandoning the Albanian government, according to a new poll.

In an even more worrying development for embattled Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, voters with vocational education and TAFE are not defecting to progressive parties, such as the Greens or Teals, but directly to the Coalition.

The exodus was reported by Victoria-based pollster Redbridge, which found that labor support for the government had fallen from 36 per cent to 30 per cent.

This causes the Government’s preferred bipartisan support with this group to fall from 57 to 48 percent.

There are worrying signs in the polls for Prime Minister Anthony Albanese’s Labor government

More than half of respondents (53 per cent) said Labor is focused on the right priorities, and only 30 per cent thought the government had the right focus.

The drop in blue-collar support comes despite Albanese’s strong ties to the working class.

Albanese continually revisited stories from his childhood during his election campaign, recalling how he was raised by a single mother in council housing.

The Prime Minister even branded himself a “working class guy who lives in public housing”.

Albanese had promised to “get wages moving” and usher in sweeping industrial relations reforms. Among his promises was to close legal loopholes used by employers to undermine wages and working conditions.

The cost of living crisis has turned many voters against Albanese, who was recently photographed enjoying a glass of a $500 bottle of wine, making him appear disconnected from his humble roots.

In another ominous sign for the Labor Party, for the first time a majority of voters think opposition leader Peter Dutton and the Coalition are ready to govern.

RedBridge director Tony Bary said the trends were not good for the Labor Party.

“Many of the leading indicator numbers in our polls are moving away from Albanese and will begin to drag his vote down if he does not take strong corrective action,” he told the Daily Telegraph.

“The Albanian government’s ability to navel-gaze on issues that are not personally relevant to the majority of voters is starting to become a major political problem.”

On an overall two-party preference basis, the result is almost the same as last year’s election, with Labor ahead by between 52.1 and 47.9 per cent.

Labour’s primary vote is almost identical at 33 per cent, while the Coalition’s 35 per cent is behind the 41 per cent it recorded under Scott Morrison.

Previous polls conducted by Redbridge in marginal federal seats in Queensland and South Australia found Albanese was not viewed favorably in focus groups.

A new poll shows voters in trades and other manual occupations are leaving the federal Labor Party.

Participants labeled him a “beta man” who did not address their worrying concerns about the rising cost of living.

“You haven’t really addressed the cost of living, and I understand there are global factors at play, but I don’t think you’ve taken many concrete steps on that,” one participant said.

‘I just don’t see much action on cost of living pressures. “He is missing in action and now he is fleeing abroad again,” said one of them.

In its latest survey, Redbridge also tested views on immigration and found that a whopping 70 per cent of respondents thought Australian cities were overcrowded.

46 percent believed immigration should be reduced and only 8 percent said it should be increased.

“Voters now readily recognize that there is a housing supply and demand problem and are linking that problem, supporting infrastructure and immigration levels,” Mr Bary said.

Australia took in a record 400,000 migrants last year, putting concerted pressure on the government to reduce admissions.

In a belated response, Albanese earlier this month admitted the immigration system was “broken” and vowed to fix it.