    Trump Quotes Putin and Rants About Immigrants ‘Poisoning’ American Blood

    By

    Former President Donald Trump quoted not one but two despot world leaders—Russian President Vladimir Putin and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban—during a speech that ratcheted up his rhetoric against American immigrants and political rivals.

    In September, Putin took aim at the United States over the dozens of charges leveled against Trump, telling a forum the allegations represented a “rottenness” inside the U.S. that may benefit Russia.

    “It shows the rottenness of the American political system, which cannot pretend to teach others about democracy,” Putin said at the time, a quote repeated by Trump on Saturday at a rally.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

