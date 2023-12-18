Trump Quotes Putin and Rants About Immigrants ‘Poisoning’ American Blood

Joseph Prezioso / AFP via Getty Images

Former President Donald Trump quoted not one but two despot world leaders—Russian President Vladimir Putin and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban—during a speech that ratcheted up his rhetoric against American immigrants and political rivals.

In September, Putin took aim at the United States over the dozens of charges leveled against Trump, telling a forum the allegations represented a “rottenness” inside the U.S. that may benefit Russia.

“It shows the rottenness of the American political system, which cannot pretend to teach others about democracy,” Putin said at the time, a quote repeated by Trump on Saturday at a rally.

