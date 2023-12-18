Trump Is Hawking This Season’s Most Petty Gift for Christmas

Photo Illustration by Erin O’Flynn/The Daily Beast/Getty Images

Listen to this full episode of The New Abnormal on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon and Stitcher.

He may be the former U.S. president but The New Abnormal team says Donald Trump’s decision to sell parts of the suit worn in his Georgia mugshot—with the purchase of 47 digital trading cards—shows he is more like a used car salesman.

“This is something to give to your family, to your kids, grandchildren—with a purchase of 47 of the Trump digital trading cards,” Trump said.

Read more at The Daily Beast.