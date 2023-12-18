Mon. Dec 18th, 2023

    Large fire burns second residential construction site in three days in Denver suburb

    DENVER– Metro Denver firefighters responded Saturday to the second major fire at an Aurora construction site in three days.

    Authorities have not yet determined the cause of either fire and have not suggested they were related, but both are under investigation.

    Saturday’s five-alarm fire was reported around 12:48 p.m., Aurora Fire Rescue spokesman Andrew Logan said, at a large apartment building that was still under construction. Responders went to the top floor of the five-story building where the fire was reported to have started, but dangerous conditions soon forced crews from several different agencies to focus on fighting the flames from outside the structure.

    One firefighter suffered minor injuries, according to a news release from the department, but was not taken to a hospital and is recovering.

    No other buildings were damaged by the fire, Logan said, and firefighters were expected to remain on scene into Saturday night.

    Another fire early Thursday engulfed several residential buildings that were under construction in another Aurora neighborhood. Aurora Fire Rescue wrote in a news release that Thursday’s fire “was a very volatile and highly dangerous scene” and that responders used a hose to prevent nearby propane tanks from exploding. No one was injured in Thursday’s fire.

    “I think the only thing those two have in common right now is that they were both under construction,” Aurora Fire Deputy Chief Caine Hills said at a news conference Saturday afternoon.

