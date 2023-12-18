Rugby heroes Kevin Sinfield and Rob Burrow to be honored by King

Last week, England’s rugby coach completed seven ultramarathons in seven days.

In total he has raised more than £8 million for motor neurone disease charities.

His former Leeds Rhinos teammate Burrow was diagnosed with MND in 2019.

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Rugby League heroes Kevin Sinfield and Rob Burrow will be honored in the new year following their campaign to help people living with motor neurone disease.

Last week, England’s rugby coach broke down in tears outside Buckingham Palace as he finished the final leg of his epic challenge of running seven ultramarathons in seven days.

The campaign has so far raised more than £650,000 for motor neurone disease charities.

Sinfield admitted his fourth endurance test had been his most grueling yet, having run 44.2 kilometers in seven different cities: Leeds, Cardiff, Birmingham, Edinburgh, Dublin, Brighton and London.

In total, it has raised more than £8 million for a selection of motor neurone disease charities.

Kevin Sinfield has opened up about his emotional finish at the Leeds Marathon on Sunday.

Sinfield was among 12,000 runners who completed the inaugural Rob Burrow Leeds Marathon

The 43-year-old said his former Leeds Rhinos teammate Rob Burrow, who was diagnosed with the terminal illness MND in 2019, had inspired him to keep going every day.

The powerful gesture at the opening of the Rob Burrow Leeds Marathon in May was truly special.

After pushing father-of-three Rob for 26.2 miles, Sinfield stopped and untied him, lifting him out of his chair and carrying him across the finish line in his arms.

Sinfield then gave his great friend a kiss before placing him back in his seat.

The New Year’s Honors List will be the first chaired by Charles since his coronation in May and the second since he became monarch following the Queen’s death in September last year.

Sinfield revealed that Burrow (left) convinced him to write his new autobiography ‘The Extra Mile’.