Strictly fans KNOW when straight-talking Craig Revel Horwood breaks down in tears during the live final – while viewers claim to know the REAL reason for his tears.

Strictly Come Dancing viewers were shocked to see stone-faced Craig Revel Horwood burst into tears during Saturday’s live final.

The judge, 58, who has appeared on the panel since its premiere in 2004, fought back tears as he congratulated the eventual winner, Ellie Leach.

But some viewers were convinced that Craig was genuinely emotional due to the fact that he was preparing to leave the show, after recalling the first series in his review, making the final his last appearance.

The choreographer struggled to maintain her composure after Corrie star Ellie, 22, made mistakes during her second dance and slipped off her partner Vito’s shoulders during a tricky lift.

To console her, Craig said, “I’m so glad you took the risk.” And I think back to the first season and imagine Natasha Kaplinksy doing that and how far this show has come.”

With tears in his eyes, he added: “You are incredible,” prompting judge Motsi Mabuse to put a hand on his shoulder.

On X, formerly known as Twitter, one asked: ‘Does anyone feel like this is Craig’s last night as a judge?’ He seems super emotional and usually doesn’t give a damn.

While a second said: ‘Why did I get goodbye vibes from Craig tonight?’ He’s not going to leave, is he?’

And: ‘I feel like Craig might leave or something. I hope he doesn’t do it.’

Someone else mused: “I wonder if Craig is considering leaving Strictly Come Dancing given his excitement and his “when I think about how far the show has come” comment after Ellie’s showdance.”

While another fan said: ‘the way Craig got emotional when talking about thinking about season 1 of Strictly Come Dancing makes me wonder if this is his last season. He’s mentioned it several times this year and I’m worried about him leaving…’

Despite the setback Ellie and Vito were crowned this year’s winners following the dazzling live finale.

At age 22, she became the show’s youngest winner, surpassing Bobby Brazier and Layton Williams for the position after each couple performed three dances for the judges.

But some viewers were convinced that Craig was genuinely emotional due to the fact that he was preparing to leave the show, after he recalled the first series in his review, making the final his last appearance

The emotional star called out Natasha Kaplinsky, who won the show’s first season (pictured with partner Brendan Cole).

Viewers took to social media, baffled by the suggestion he would say goodbye.

Ellie and Vito, who are rumored to be an item, Both were stunned when their names were announced and the soap star’s family broke down in tears as they watched from the studio audience.

The overwhelmed duo fought back tears as they hugged each other before speaking to hosts Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman.

“I honestly can’t believe it,” Ellie murmured, stunned, before exclaiming that it was the first time she had seen Vito, 31, cry.

‘This is for you!’ Ellie told her partner, who said the win was just the “icing on the cake” before calling it a “diamond.”

They lifted the glow ball trophy as pyrotechnics sparkled and confetti fell from the ceiling as they were hoisted onto the shoulders of their former competitors.

The couple impressed throughout the final after performing a Pasa Doble, Show Dance and finally an American Smooth.

The final three gave them 40 points and the judges praised the actress’ “growth” and her burgeoning confidence during her time on the show.

The routine was branded “flawless” and saw Craig, Shirley Ballas, Motsi Mabuse and Anton Du Beke score 10 points each.

Later, speaking to co-presenter Claudia, they struggled to contain their emotions and Vito said: “For me, Ellie is Strictly” before hugging her and saying: “She’s my winner anyway!”

Their very exciting Double Pass opened the show as they sizzled in skimpy outfits earning an impressive 39 out of 40 points, as well as a standing ovation.

Again the judges They were full of praise as they delighted in the first one. soap starIt improves throughout the series.