Grim end to search for missing Kingston boy as authorities discover body

They find the body of a seven-year-old boy

He disappeared on Saturday

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

The search for a young Brisbane man has ended with the discovery of a body.

The seven-year-old boy from Kingston was last seen on Queens Road in Kingston, Logan, around 5pm on Saturday.

Police said specialized divers found the boy’s body on Sunday morning.

On Saturday, police warned that the boy was considered to be at significant risk due to his young age and a medical condition that prevented him from speaking.

“Sadly, it is a tragic event that I now report yesterday, at approximately 5:30 p.m., police were informed of the disappearance of a seven-year-old autistic boy,” Senior Sergeant Glenn Ryder was quoted as saying. mail.

Body of seven-year-old boy (pictured) missing since Saturday found

“As a result of that information, police began a search for the individual involving multiple police assets, as well as our partner officers, police and fire services and the State Emergency Service.”

He said Polair had searched the streets with the help of community members.

Residents were asked to check their homes and any structures, including sheds, in case the seven-year-old was hiding.

Senator Sergeant Ryder thanked the community and said his thoughts were with the boy’s family, who were being assisted by police.

The young man was last seen on Queens Road in Kingston, Logan, at around 5pm on Saturday.

A community effort to find the boy resumed beginning at 8 a.m. Sunday on Hope Street in Slacks Creek.

The boy’s aunt also shared a public message on social media that was widely shared.

“Hello everyone, anyone who is available to come look, please come help,” he said.

‘We don’t have many eyes and we could use the help. The search begins at 8am at Hope Street Slacks Creek and we move further into the bush.

The boy was described as being Polynesian in appearance, with dark, wavy shoulder-length hair.

He was last seen wearing a blue shirt and underwear.

More to come.