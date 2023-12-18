Mayim Bialik is seen for the first time after announcing that she was FIRED as host of Jeopardy!

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Mayim Bialik was seen for the first time since announcing she was fired as host of Jeopardy! on Saturday.

The Blossom actress, 48, was fresh-faced and put on a casual display in a cozy ensemble as she stepped out in Los Angeles for a solo outing.

While walking to her car, she was seen carrying a pot and then strolling down the street in a pair of tan suede sandals while running errands.

For his outing, he donned blue cheetah-print pajama bottoms and a navy hoodie that read, “Stop Your Anti-Semitism.”

This comes a day after she revealed that Sony recently informed her that it will “no longer host” the syndicated version of the game show.

In the midst of the news, she walked out comfortably with her hair down and no makeup.

She seemed preoccupied with her phone as she walked down the street during her daytime outing.

For the most part, she seemed calm and collected despite the news of her firing.

On Friday, she took to Instagram to confirm rumors that she would not be returning to Jeopardy!.

Previously, fans speculated that she had been replaced as host as she had not been seen on the show since her last appearance in May.

In September it was reported that she was “unlikely” to host again for “the rest of the year.”

After making their announcement, Sony issued a statement on the official Jeopardy! account shortly after.

They announced that their co-host, Ken Jennings, would take over as “sole host” due to “continuity” concerns.

While walking to her car, she was seen carrying a Dutch oven pot.

She was seen strolling down the street in a pair of tan suede sandals while running errands.

The day after announcing she was fired from the syndicated game show, she stepped out comfortably with her hair down and no makeup.

‘As the holidays begin in Hollywood, I’ve got some Jeopardy! news,” Bialik began in his lengthy caption.

“Sony has informed me that I will no longer host the syndicated version of Jeopardy!” he continued.

‘I am incredibly honored to have been nominated for a Primetime Emmy for hosting this year and am deeply grateful for the opportunity to have been a part of Jeopardy! family,” he wrote.

“To everyone who has supported me on this incredible journey and to the fans, contestants, writers, staff and crew of America’s Favorite Quiz, thank you,” he said.

Shortly after, Danger! released its own announcement on Instagram, confirming that Bialik’s co-host Ken Jennings will be the sole host of the syndicated game show’s upcoming season.

“Mayim Bialik has announced that she will no longer host the syndicated version of Jeopardy!,” the statement said.

They confirmed that Jennings will handle all hosting duties to maintain consistency.

“We made the decision to have a host for the syndicated show next season to maintain continuity for our viewers,” he continued. ‘And Ken Jennings will be the sole host of the syndicated show Jeopardy!.

The Big Bang Theory veteran will be replaced by fellow co-host Ken Jennings, who will become the ‘sole host’ due to ‘continuity’ purposes, Jeopardy! announced in a statement; seen in may

She took to Instagram on Friday to confirm the rumors, as she had not been seen on the show since her last appearance in May.

According to her post, Sony informed the Blossom actress that she will “no longer host” the syndicated version of the game show; seen in July 2022

“We are truly grateful for all of Mayim’s contributions to Jeopardy! and look forward to continuing to work with her on primetime specials.”

The Big Bang Theory veteran was replaced by Jennings on Celebrity Jeopardy! following his decision to leave his role supporting the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes.

A member of the Screen Actors Guild (SAG), he pulled out of filming the game show in its final week of filming season 39, leaving Jennings to take over in the meantime.

She was the emcee for some of the primetime shows and specials, but Jennings had been doing most of the hosting duties alone.

Over the summer, fans began speculating that Bialik would not return when Jeopardy! released a new poster celebrating the show’s 39th season on his official Instagram account.

The now-deleted artwork showed Jennings but not Bialik.

Bialik first began hosting the show in August 2021 and had been hired to be one of the replacements for host Alex Trebek, who was a fan favorite of the show from its revival in 1984 until his tragic death.

The game show host and television personality passed away at the age of 80 in November 2020 after a battle with pancreatic cancer.

Bialik first began hosting the show in August 2021 and became a co-host alongside Ken Jennings; seen in february

Bialik and Jennings began filling temporary hosting roles to replace Trebek’s short-lived successor, Mike Richards. It was previously announced that Richards would resign after offensive comments he had made in the past emerged.

Thereafter, Bialik and Jennings were expected to continue sharing emcee duties for both the current 40th season and the franchise’s other slew of iterations of the show.

The unprecedented deal appeared successful as some fans began debating who was their favorite host among the duo.

Earlier this spring, executive producer and showrunner Michael Davies said Vulture he “backed them both” and they both earned high ratings.

In May, he continued: ‘When Ken is the host and Mayim is the host, there is zero difference.

“I go into the studio every day and try to make them both better hosts of the show and create a better show environment around them,” he said at the time. “They have my full support.”