Taking the Mick! Rolling Stones legend Sir Mick Jagger was caught cheekily mocking Sir Paul McCartney in the studio while the Beatle recorded a song for Hackney Diamonds.

Rolling Stones legend Sir Mick Jagger was caught cheekily mocking Sir Paul McCartney in the studio while the Beatle recorded a song for the Stones’ latest album, Hackney Diamonds.

Jagger, 80, can be heard affectionately ridiculing McCartney’s accent on Bite My Head Off, the fourth song on the album released in October by the legendary band.

Producer Andrew Watt said: “Paul flips the switch during his bass solo and Mick literally says, in a Liverpool accent, ‘Come on, Paul, let’s listen to something.’ You can’t make up for it. It was the Stones and the Beatles. And the smile on Paul’s face was getting bigger and bigger.’

Watt told Rolling Stone magazine: “It wasn’t hard for them, it was wonderful.” We did three or four takes. They were all on fire. We did another song because we were having so much fun. When I hung out with Paul, he literally said, “I just played bass with the Stones and I’m a Beatle.” These guys were like they were 18 again and you can hear it on the recording. It’s fierce.’

The groups have been rivals since the 1960s. McCartney, 81, once called the Rolling Stones “a blues cover band,” while guitarist Keith Richards said the Beatles’ album Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band was a “hodgepodge of garbage.”

Mick Jagger of Rolling Stones attends the Rolling Stones 'Hackney Diamonds' album launch event on September 6, 2023 in London

Paul McCartney performs in concert at the American Airlines Arena on July 7, 2017 in Miami, Florida.

The Stones became the first band to have a number one album in six different decades with Hackney Diamonds. It was their fourteenth album to top the UK charts, with the Beatles two leading the way.

In October, Keith Richards claimed Jagger is still “a jerk” and admitted he “still talks” to the late Charlie Watts in a rare interview.

Ahead of the release of Hackney Diamonds, the legendary guitarist, 79, spoke about the band’s new chapter.

Richards and Jagger, once nicknamed The Glimmer Twins, have endured many disagreements over the years, but Richards said he has never lost love for the “incredible frontman.”

Speaking to The Sun, he explained: “People only hear about casualties.” After 60 years, if you had a brother, you would have had some ups and downs too, and ours are usually work related.

“I say, ‘That’s too stupid,’ and he says, ‘I love it,’ and I say, ‘You’re an idiot!’ But the abrasiveness is minor compared to the harmony that’s maintained all the time. So Of course I love him.’

The Rolling Stones pose as they arrive to attend the launch event for their new album, 'Hackney Diamonds' at Hackney Empire in London on September 6, 2023.

Hackney Diamonds marked the Rolling Stones’ first album since the death of the beloved Watts, and Richards admitted that the loss “hit him hard.”

“I still have conversations with the man and I hope they continue,” he added.

In September, the Rolling Stones paid tribute to Charlie by announcing the release date of Hackney Diamonds, during a special live event with Jimmy Fallon in London.

Speaking on stage, Richards reflected on Watts’ passing, saying: “Since Charlie’s gone, it’s different, he’s number four.”

The guitarist continued: “He’s missing, of course he’s been incredibly missed, but thanks to Charlie we have Steve Jordan who was his recommendation if anything were to happen to him.”

“He’s been a friend of ours, so it was a natural progression; it would have been a lot harder without Charlie’s blessing.”

The Rolling Stones have released a special live edition of their album Hackney Diamonds presented in New York City.

The band performed seven songs at the launch event on October 19 at Racket in Manhattan, including the debut performance of Shattered, Tumbling Dice, Jumpin’ Jack Flash and Sweet Sounds Of Heaven featuring Lady Gaga.