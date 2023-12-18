Westfield evacuated after fire breaks out at Penrith shopping center

A fire breaks out in a shopping center

Thousands were evacuated

A major shopping center in western Sydney has been evacuated due to a fire affecting thousands of shoppers.

Fire and Rescue NSW (FRNSW) said four trucks were called to Penrith Westfield about 1.20pm on Sunday after a fire broke out at a food court within the popular shopping destination.

It is understood that around 3,000 people were evacuated as firefighters tried to control the fire.

An ambulance is reportedly treating a person for smoke inhalation.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

FRNSW said nine fire engines and 28 firefighters had responded to the scene.

More to come.