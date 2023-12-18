Mon. Dec 18th, 2023

    Westfield evacuated after fire breaks out at Penrith shopping center

    Westfield evacuated after fire breaks out at Penrith shopping center

    By Sarah Liversidge for Daily Mail Australia

    Published: 22:48 EST, December 16, 2023 | Updated: 23:00 EST, December 16, 2023

    A major shopping center in western Sydney has been evacuated due to a fire affecting thousands of shoppers.

    Fire and Rescue NSW (FRNSW) said four trucks were called to Penrith Westfield about 1.20pm on Sunday after a fire broke out at a food court within the popular shopping destination.

    It is understood that around 3,000 people were evacuated as firefighters tried to control the fire.

    An ambulance is reportedly treating a person for smoke inhalation.

    A fire broke out at a food court in Penrith Westfield on Sunday afternoon.

    Up to 3,000 people were evacuated as firefighters tried to control the fire.

    The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

    FRNSW said nine fire engines and 28 firefighters had responded to the scene.

    More to come.

