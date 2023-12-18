Mon. Dec 18th, 2023

    Anti-Trumpers Love Liz Cheney—And Pray She Won’t Run in 2024

    Among Liz Cheney’s many admirers, there’s an anxious hope that the archconservative congresswoman turned anti-Trump crusader will play an outsized role in stopping the former president from returning to the White House in 2024.

    But those fans might be anxious for Cheney to do something else first: rule out running for the presidency herself.

    In interviews for the promotion of her new book—a memoir that doubles as a case against Trump—Cheney has left the door open for a possible third-party presidential campaign while insisting she “won’t do anything” that would help Trump, as she said on CBS last week.

