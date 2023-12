Reuters

The chief strategist at Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ allied super PAC Never Back Down has resigned less than a month before the Iowa Caucus.

Jeff Roe announced his decision in a statement shared on social media late Saturday, hours after The Washington Post published an article detailing dysfunction in the DeSantis super PAC.

“I cannot in good conscience stay affiliated with Never Back Down given the statements in the Washington Post today,” Roe said.

