Arnold Schwarzenegger puts on his angel wings and helps deliver THOUSANDS of Christmas gifts to needy children at a youth center in Los Angeles.

Arnold Schwarzenegger helped spread some Christmas cheer at one of the biggest toy giveaways in Los Angeles this time of year.

Thousands of toys were delivered to the Hollenbeck Youth Center as part of the 42nd annual Miracle on First Street event in the Boyle Heights neighborhood.

The Terminator actor is among those who make it a priority to donate time and gifts to children in need at the youth center during the Christmas and Hanukkah seasons.

In a video he posted to his TikTok and Instagram pages, the former California governor explained how he was inspired to give back during the holidays after the people at Gold’s Gym kindly invited him to the Christmas celebration when he was a new immigrant living in the USA

‘When I arrived in this country my friends from Gold’s Gym gave me a great Christmas and invited me to their house. It was fantastic. They gave me Christmas gifts and they had this beautiful Christmas tree, and I felt very included here in America even though I was a foreigner and had just arrived in this country,’ he recalled of the cherished memory.

Schwarzenegger wants others to feel included like he did when he first arrived in the US.

“I will never forget that kind of sweetness, kindness and inclusion, so I wanted to do the same when I had the money,” she added.

“That’s why for the last 30 years I’ve been going to the youth center and giving gifts, and donating them,” the Kindergarten Cop star shared.

“It makes me feel good to be able to share that kindness and inspire other people to do the same.”

While in the midst of all the excitement and joy of giving and receiving, Schwarzenegger could be seen chatting with legendary boxing champion Sugar Ray Leonard, who was also present at the charity event.

The actor and politician had a big, radiant smile on his face as he walked around the room helping with the gift delivery.

The Hollenbeck Youth Center and the Los Angeles Inner City Games aim to help “create opportunities for inner-city youth to participate in athletic, educational, cultural, and community enrichment programs by building confidence and self-esteem in the youth of today for a better tomorrow”, according to non-profit organization website.

The holiday event also featured plenty of entertainment, snowmen, music and fun activities, not to mention appearances by Minnie Mouse and other classic Disney characters and superheroes.

Last Christmas, nearly 10,000 toys were handed out during the annual Miracle On 1st Street event, according to Boyle Heights Rhythm.

Legendary boxing champion Sugar Ray Leonard, 67, was also on hand to hand out gifts.

Attendees were greeted by the likes of Minnie Mouse and other recognizable characters.

The Austrian native ended up emigrating to the United States in October 1968, when he was 21 years old and spoke very little English.

This was the 42nd Annual Miracle On 1st Street Toy Giveaway in Los Angeles

Schwarzenegger also goes out of his way to help hand out turkeys and greet children and residents of the youth center during the Thanksgiving holiday.

Priscilla Hernandez, administrative director of the center, told Boyle Heights Beat that families are still recovering from the economic fallout of the pandemic and that it is more crucial than ever to give away Thanksgiving essentials to those in need.

