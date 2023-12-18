Mon. Dec 18th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Mossad and Qatar officials meet as Israel bombards Gaza

    By

    Dec 17, 2023 , , , ,

    NNA – The head of Israel#39;s Mossad spy agency met Qatar#39;s prime minister in Europe late on Friday, according to a source with knowledge of the matter, as attention turned to a possible new Gaza truce and a prisoner and hostage deal.

    Israel bombarded targets across Gaza on Saturday, but two Egyptian security sources said Israeli officials now appeared more willing to work towards a ceasefire and an exchange of Palestinian prisoners for Israeli hostages held by Hamas. — CNN

